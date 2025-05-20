MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List with Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat

Dhoni's innings came to an end on the second-last ball of the first innings. Attempting to paddle a low full toss, he was caught at short fine leg by Tushar Deshpande.

MS Dhoni added another feather to his cap in a memorable yet bittersweet evening for Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The veteran cricketer became just the fourth Indian to smash 350 sixes in T20 cricket, joining the elite club alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The moment arrived during the 16th over of the first innings when Riyan Parag attempted to outsmart Dhoni with his unorthodox bowling. Dhoni, staying calm as ever, patiently waited before launching a flat, powerful shot right over Parag’s head.

At 43, Dhoni’s milestone added another significant chapter to his legendary career. In the global tally, he trails behind only giants like Rohit (542), Kohli (434), and Suryakumar (368) among Indians, while Chris Gayle remains untouchable at the top with a mind-blowing 1,056 sixes.

A Brief Spark Before the Fall

Dhoni’s innings came to an end on the second-last ball of the first innings. Attempting to paddle a low full toss, he was caught at short fine leg by Tushar Deshpande.

With just 16 runs off 17 balls, Dhoni gave a wry smile as he walked back—his cameo over but his milestone firmly etched in the record books.

Ayush Mhatre was the spark CSK needed early on. The 17-year-old played a dazzling knock, smashing 43 off only 20 balls to give his side momentum.

However, his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, putting CSK on the back foot. It took a strong stand from Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis to steady things with a 59-run partnership.

Late Push Not Enough for Chennai

Just as the Dube-Brevis duo started building a comeback, Akash Madhwal struck. He removed Brevis with some late swing that cut through sharply.

Dube continued to muscle boundaries, even launching a massive six. But his resistance ended on the very first ball of the final over, again at the hands of Madhwal.

In the final stretch, Anshul Kamboj found the boundary, and Noor Ahmad squeezed in a quick double on the last delivery.

Despite their late efforts, Chennai Super Kings finished on 187/8—just a few runs shy on a pitch known for its run-scoring generosity.

The night belonged to Dhoni for his record-breaking feat, even as CSK couldn’t translate individual brilliance into a team victory.

