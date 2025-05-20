Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List With Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat

MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List With Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat

Dhoni's innings came to an end on the second-last ball of the first innings. Attempting to paddle a low full toss, he was caught at short fine leg by Tushar Deshpande.

MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List With Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat

MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List with Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat


MS Dhoni added another feather to his cap in a memorable yet bittersweet evening for Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The veteran cricketer became just the fourth Indian to smash 350 sixes in T20 cricket, joining the elite club alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The moment arrived during the 16th over of the first innings when Riyan Parag attempted to outsmart Dhoni with his unorthodox bowling. Dhoni, staying calm as ever, patiently waited before launching a flat, powerful shot right over Parag’s head.

At 43, Dhoni’s milestone added another significant chapter to his legendary career. In the global tally, he trails behind only giants like Rohit (542), Kohli (434), and Suryakumar (368) among Indians, while Chris Gayle remains untouchable at the top with a mind-blowing 1,056 sixes.

A Brief Spark Before the Fall

Dhoni’s innings came to an end on the second-last ball of the first innings. Attempting to paddle a low full toss, he was caught at short fine leg by Tushar Deshpande.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With just 16 runs off 17 balls, Dhoni gave a wry smile as he walked back—his cameo over but his milestone firmly etched in the record books.

Ayush Mhatre was the spark CSK needed early on. The 17-year-old played a dazzling knock, smashing 43 off only 20 balls to give his side momentum.

However, his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, putting CSK on the back foot. It took a strong stand from Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis to steady things with a 59-run partnership.

Late Push Not Enough for Chennai

Just as the Dube-Brevis duo started building a comeback, Akash Madhwal struck. He removed Brevis with some late swing that cut through sharply.

Dube continued to muscle boundaries, even launching a massive six. But his resistance ended on the very first ball of the final over, again at the hands of Madhwal.

In the final stretch, Anshul Kamboj found the boundary, and Noor Ahmad squeezed in a quick double on the last delivery.

Despite their late efforts, Chennai Super Kings finished on 187/8—just a few runs shy on a pitch known for its run-scoring generosity.

The night belonged to Dhoni for his record-breaking feat, even as CSK couldn’t translate individual brilliance into a team victory.

ALSO READ: Big News For Punjab Kings! 2 Star Players Rejoin Squad For IPL 2025 Playoffs

 

Filed under

csk ipl MS Dhoni

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand