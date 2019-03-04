MS Dhoni has became the fourth Indian batsman to enter into select club by securing 13,000 runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. The veteran wicketkeeper now has 13,054 runs in just 412 List A matches. Both Dhoni and jadhav surpassed Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar’s record as both had scored 137 at the same venue in 2009.

In India, Sachin Tendulkar with 21,999 runs in 551 matches topped the list, followed by Sourav Ganguly with 15,622 and Rahul Dravid with 15,271 runs.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli trails Dhoni among players active in the Indian team with 12,019 runs in 257 matches.

On Saturday, India smashed Australia by 6 wickets and won the first OD1 in a 5 match series in Hyderabad. MS Dhoni and Jadhav took team to reach the target in 48.2 overs after they restricted the Aussies to 236 for 7 in the first innings of 5 match series. Both MS Dhoni and Jadhav stitched a 141-run partnership which helped the host team to clinched the first one-day international match against Aussies. Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Australia to 236 for 7 after being asked to field by Aaron Finch.

