India vs South Africa T20i series: The reports say MS Dhoni is likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against South Africa starting from September 15, 2019.

MS Dhoni, who was serving the territorial army from last 2 weeks, is likely to miss the upcoming T20i series againt South Africa, said reports. Captain cool who made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour may rest for a while and likely not to play the 3-match T20I series start in from September 15 in India.

The men in blue who recently dominated the Windies side, in absence of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman, was lauded by everyone. While on the other side, MS Dhobi who was questioned for his slow batting during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, has made himself unavailable for the upcoming series, said reports.

If the reports are to believed, MS Dhoni may announce his retirement anytime soon as he is trying to dodge the questions and is making himself unavailable for the South Africa series after West Indies tour.

However, MS Dhoni hasn’t responded to any question related to his performnaces, form and future.

While fans have been expecting Mahi to don the 7 number jersey once again and showcase some more helicopter shots.

But as the reports suggest, Dhoni won’t be playing againt the Proteas in the 3-match home series.

A few days ago, a senior BCCI official told the media that the cricket governing body is now looking forward to built the future squad for the upcoming T20I ICC Cricket World Cup 2020. The official added only 22 T20I matches are left for India and the captain and management are eyeing to pull best out of these matches and select the best 15 players.

