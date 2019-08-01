Lt Colonel MS Dhoni has started his duty in Jammu and Kashmir with 106 Para Battalion in the Territorial Arm. He will be serving the country as an army man for next 2-week and he's latest photos have gone viral.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian cricketer and Lt. Colonel in the Territorial Army, has started his duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s as part of Victor Force. He will be serving the army for next 2 weeks and his photos with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) have gone viral. In the latest photo, captain cool can be seen with a high-rank officer signing a cricket bat. An official informed MS Dhoni will be with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15.

Tema India will be taking on the West Indies on their soil, while MS Dhoni chose to serve the nation in his second uniform after ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He himself had told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he is not available for the next tour.

An official said MS Dhoni who was honored the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, is a qualified paratrooper and has attained five parachute training jumps. Confirming his arrival, the officer added, Lt Col Dhoni has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and has joined his unit.

Here comes the 1st exclusive picture of #LtColonelDHONI From Srinager. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/gbZtqyQETJ — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) August 1, 2019

Before this, people have raised questions on MS Dhoni’s security as he is a public figure, to which, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that MS Dhoni has taken the basic training and he does not need any protection, in fact, he will safeguard people of the valley.

#Dhoni joins Army in south Kashmir on 2-week stint

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, joined Army troops in south Kashmir region on Wednesday to carry out patrolling, guard duties and similar responsibilities just like other soldiers. pic.twitter.com/F1UaOpGxoZ — Dogra Herald (@DograEditor) August 1, 2019

MS Dhoni’s latest photos in Army uniform have taken the internet by storm and are liked by millions of his fans and comment section is loaded with best wishes and good luck messages.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App