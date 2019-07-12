MS Dhoni may announce retirement before West Indies tour: Former World cup winning captain MS Dhoni is unlikely to be picked for the West Indies tour as he may announce retirement from the international cricket. Dhoni has so far remained silent about his future plans.

MS Dhoni may announce retirement before West Indies tour: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is unlikely to be a part of the upcoming squad for the West Indies tour. Reports claim that the wicketkeeper-batsman can bid adieu to cricket before the team is scheduled to play three T20I, three ODIs and two Test matches against West Indies. After India’s exit from the ICC World Cup, reports surfaced that Dhoni can retire and make space available for young gun Rishabh Pant. The national selection committee is scheduled to meet on July 17 or 18 to select the squad for the West Indies tour.

Right from the beginning of the World Cup, reports were doing rounds that Dhoni may announce his retirement from the international cricket after the showpiece event. Now, India has been knocked out from the tournament by New Zealand, all eyes will be on Dhoni. He has not spoken about his retirement plans.

In the first semi-final of the World Cup, Indian hopes were alive as long as Dhoni was at the crease. But after he got run-out following the direct throw from Martin Guptill, Indian hopes to qualify for the final were dashed. He made 50 off 72 balls and played and stopped the falling of wickets. He along with Ravindra Jadeja took the team close to victory but eventually gave away his wicket.

Dhoni came at No.7 in the semi-final and Hardik Pandya came ahead of the World Cup winning captain. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have said that Dhoni would have made a difference if he came earlier.

