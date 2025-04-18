MS Dhoni Meets Lionel Messi: Ultimate Collab Video Goes Viral, Sparks Frenzy Online – Watch Now

When two icons from different sports collide, the internet naturally goes into meltdown. That’s exactly what happened when Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and football maestro Lionel Messi were seen together in a surprise collaboration.

When two icons from different sports collide, the internet naturally goes into meltdown. That’s exactly what happened when Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and football maestro Lionel Messi were seen together in a surprise collaboration.

Despite being in the twilight years of their sporting careers, both Dhoni and Messi continue to command unmatched admiration from fans across the globe. Dhoni’s list of accomplishments includes winning the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and leading India to the top of the Test rankings—an unmatched feat. On the other hand, Messi’s glory with Argentina and his dominance at Barcelona remain etched in football history.

The Ad Shoot That Broke the Internet

The buzz started with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Dhoni and Messi appearing together for an advertisement shoot. In a clip released by Lay’s India, the two superstars are seen exchanging playful football moments.

The video quickly gained traction, racking up nearly a million likes within just 24 hours of being shared. As fans watched the rare crossover unfold, social media lit up with excitement over this unexpected ‘ultimate collab.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lay’s India (@lays_india)

Dhoni Shines Bright in IPL 2025

Even at 43, Dhoni is proving age is just a number. As the stand-in skipper for Chennai Super Kings this IPL season, he has once again showcased his vintage form.

In a recent face-off against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni delivered a thrilling knock, smashing 26 runs off just 11 balls. His late-innings fireworks helped CSK secure a dramatic win in the final over, chasing down a target of 167.

The match, held at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, ended with Dhoni being crowned the Player of the Match. However, in true Dhoni fashion, he modestly disagreed with the organisers’ decision.

Oldest POTM in IPL History

That award, though, wasn’t just another accolade—it was record-breaking.

By clinching the Player of the Match at 43 years and 280 days, Dhoni became the oldest player in IPL history to earn the honour. He surpassed the long-standing record previously held by Pravin Tambe.

With this feat, Dhoni continues to rewrite records and inspire a generation, both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: “Cricketers Sent Me Nude Pictures” Says Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Anaya, Revealing Disturbing Harassment