MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans Outside Trent Bridge on 45th Birthday as ‘Thala’ Arrives to Support India vs England | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Despite having retired from international cricket more than five years ago, ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni still continues to draw plenty of craze among fans, even outside in India. With Dhoni turning 45 on July 7, Tuesday, the veteran keeper-batter drew attention after he was spotted at the Trent Bridge stadium ahead of the decisive third T20I between India and England as fans couldn’t control themselves. In a video surfaced on social media, scenes turned highly chaotic when fans spotted the legendary cricketer.

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Will MS Dhoni return for another IPL season?

After the 45-year-old entered the stadium, he was spotted relaxing with some friends early in England’s innings. On the cricketing side of things, the biggest question is whether or not he will feature in IPL 2027. The veteran cricketer, who is a custodian of several records in IPL cricket, missed the entire 2026 edition. Dhoni could not feature in the first half of the season due to suffering a calf injury and had seemingly recovered from the same later. While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend kept batting, keeping and bowling in the nets, he never made it to the XI as speculations have only grown strong about whether or not this is the end of Dhoni’s road in the IPL.

THIS IS NOT INDIA, THIS IS UK 🤯 – Dhoni, who retired from International cricket in 2019, getting lots of love from fans, One of the greatest ever. [ANI] pic.twitter.com/KISmDj2cvI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 8, 2026

Due to age catching up and continuous injuries, one would have to expect that the Ranchi-born cricketer might never play another IPL match.

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Did Team India beat England in Nottingham?

As far as the result of the match between India and England go, the Men in Blue collapsed to an embarrassing 76 all out in pursuit of a 202-run England, who took a 2-0 lead. On the back of Jos Buttler’s electric start and Phil Salt’s 43-ball 70, the hosts amassed a total of 201/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma got the tourists off to a promising start, they found themselves reeling at 52/5 within the powerplay. Only four batters made it to double figures as the Men in Blue managed only 76, proving to be their second-lowest total in T20Is. The 125-run defeat also proved to be their heaviest in the format. With India 2-0 down now, the best they can hope for is to draw the series.