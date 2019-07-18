Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement and his selection or exclusion in the team for India tour of West Indies is going to be the prime focus of the selection meet going to be held today.

For the India tour of West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli’s availability and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future will be the prime focus of the selection panel meeting which will be headed by MSK Prasad on Friday, July 18, 2019. The 38-year-old former skipper whose extraordinary finishing abilities by his bat were unable to leave an impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be the centre of discussion in between all the anticipations that the former skipper is going to announce retirement even though he hasn’t uttered a word about it till now.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s exclusion or selection is going to indicate the rigidness of the decision for the team India in the upcoming future. Team India is ready to play T20s, as many ODIs and two test matches in a full-fledged tour against West Indies which is going to start on August 3, 2019. In consideration of the T20s World Cup which is going to happen in 2020 in Australia, the selectors may choose the young and energetic Rishabh Pant who is also seen as a successor to Dhoni.

Previously Dhoni was dropped from the T20 series against West Indies and Australia last October and there is a strong chance that the former skipper will not be included this time too. Pant was called in the ICC Cricket World Cup as a replacement for the injured opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The second most considerable point is Indian skipper Kohli’s availability as the selectors will be focussing on to provide him rest for the upcoming domestic season which will start in September. If it happens, then Rohit Sharma will be appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team for the India tour of West Indies.

