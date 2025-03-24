MS Dhoni On IPL’s Impact Player Rule: ‘No Need To Spice Up An Already Exciting Tournament’

MS Dhoni believes the IPL’s Impact Player rule is unnecessary, stating that the tournament is already exciting and high-scoring. He also addressed claims about the rule benefiting him at CSK.

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has shared his thoughts on the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that the tournament was already highly competitive and did not require additional changes.

Speaking in an interview with JioHotstar, Dhoni expressed that the IPL’s thrilling matches and high TRPs made the new rule unnecessary.

“When it first came out, I said one thing: IPL is in such a good position, aur koi masala daalne ki zaroorat nahi hai (there’s no need to spice it up further),” Dhoni remarked.

Why Dhoni Feels the Rule Was Unnecessary

Dhoni explained that IPL matches were already high-scoring, and the competition level was strong even before the introduction of the Impact Player rule.

“Matches were already competitive. Many times, if a team loses early wickets, they are out of the game quickly. The Impact Player rule changes the equation, but it wasn’t needed,” he added.

He also noted that the rule helps him in some ways but does not necessarily make things easier.

“In a way, it helps me, but it still doesn’t help me because I still do my keeping, so I am not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game,” he clarified.

Dhoni’s Role in IPL 2025

At 43 years old, Dhoni is playing his 18th IPL season for CSK. His team started IPL 2025 with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, where he played a key role behind the stumps.

During the match, Dhoni’s quick stumping dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, helping CSK control the game. Though he faced only two balls while batting, he remained not out at zero.

Changing Batting Styles in T20 Cricket

Dhoni also spoke about how T20 cricket has evolved, shifting from a strategy of taking the game deep to an aggressive approach from the first ball. He attributed this to better Indian pitches and improved batting techniques.

“The way cricket is played today is very different from 2008. Pitches used to be slower and had turn, but now they are much better. This has changed how teams approach the game,” he explained.

As Dhoni continues in IPL 2025, his comments on the Impact Player rule and the changing dynamics of the game highlight his vast experience and understanding of T20 cricket. Whether the rule will remain a part of IPL in the long run remains to be seen.

