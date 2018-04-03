Mahendra Singh Dhoni was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, country's third highest civilian honour on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind. The former Indian captain who had been conferred to the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army on November 1, 2011, was dressed in his uniform to receive the award. In a post afterwards on Instagram, Dhoni paid tribute to the security forces and explained the meaning of donning the Army colours.

It was on the same day seven years back When Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off things in style earning India a much sought after cricket World Cup after 28 years of wait. The former Indian captain was on Monday presented with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, the day also marked seven years of that memorable night at the Wankhede which itched Dhoni’s monumental six in the minds of Indians. On the occasion of taking the honour as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, the man in the spotlight was dressed in the army uniform and he marched past the dignitaries present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before receiving the honour.

Dhoni was conferred to the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army on November 1, 2011, after leading India to an only second World Cup triumph. As time would have it, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on the seventh anniversary of India’s World Cup victory against Sri Lanka. Dressed in his Indian Army uniform, Dhoni became the cynosure of all eyes yet again on a day that he owned seven years back. After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Dhoni in a post on Instagram paid tribute to the country’s security forces and shared what it meant to him to be dressed in Uniform to receive the honour.

“An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in Uniform increases the excitement ten folds. Thanks to all the Men and Women in Uniform and their families for the Sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our Constitutional Rights. Jai Hind,” he wrote in an Instagram post sharing pictures of the glorious event along with a picture of her daughter Ziva Dhoni wearing his army cap.

ALSO READ: Delhi Daredevil skipper Gautam Gambhir answers Shahid Afridi with satire

Dhoni who is rated as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team won the World Cup for his nation with a massive six. One of the best leaders of the generation he is the only captain to have acclaimed all the ICC trophies. In his illustrious cricketing career, Dhoni has been awarded several awards including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007 for excellence in sports. The 36-year-old continues to be one of the most integral members of the Indian cricket team captained by Virat Kohli and will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to ditch middle order batting position for CSK, hints coach Stephen Fleming

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App