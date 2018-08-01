Senior cricketer MS Dhoni shared a video on Instagram performing bicycle stunt for an advertisement. The cricketer is peddling a bicycle wearing a vest and sunglasses on a slope. The video has been trending on the internet and got hundreds of thumbs-ups.

Former India captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni performed a bicycle stunt for an advertisement in his hometown Ranchi and shared the video on the social media platform. MS Dhoni can be seen wearing a vest and sunglasses, peddling a bicycle on a slope. The cricketer has done several advertisements in his career but this one will stun you. To strike the balance, Dhoni has held a small wooden plank in his mouth and a square frame around the bicycle.

Dhoni caption the video saying ‘Just for fun, plz try at home’. MS Dhoni has been very active on the social media sites—Twitter and Instagram. MS Dhoni is enjoying a break in his home time Ranchi, Jharkhand, while team India is scheduled to play 5 test match series against England. A few days back MS Dhoni was in limelight after the speculation of his retirement.

Team India coach Ravi Shastri had dismissed the rumours about Dhoni’s retirement saying “MS is not going anywhere”. The rumours about Dhoni’s retirement had arisen after the 3rd ODI against England when MS Dhoni took the match ball from the umpire. After the incident, a buzz was created on social media that MS Dhoni may announce his retirement soon.

Ravi Shastri added that MS Dhoni took the ball from the umpire, after India’s defeat, because he wanted to show it to the bowling coach Bharat Arun and get an idea about the conditions.

MS Dhoni’s fans and followers were all heart-broken as the rumours of cricketer retirement spread out, but Ravi Shastri made it clear that MS is not going anywhere.

