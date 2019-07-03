MS Dhoni retirement Dhoni to retire after 2019 World Cup: The former India captain, who is facing a few whispers about his relevance as a batsman, will turn 38 on July 7, 2019.

The ongoing World Cup 2019 match could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last for Team India, reports said on Wednesday. However, Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey has rejected media reports regarding his retirement from international cricket. The former Team India captain, who is facing criticism over his intent and strike rate as a batsman, will turn 38 on July 7, 2019.

In 2017, after the Champions Trophy, the team management had decided to retain Dhoni for another two years till the 2019 World Cup. His on-field contribution is still felt in the team as a wicketkeeper, reliable batsman and aggressive fielder. So far, Dhoni has scored 223 runs in seven games at a decent strike rate of 93 plus in the World Cup.

Even Sachin Tendulkar, who usually keeps himself away from controversies, spoke about the need for positive intent on the part of Dhoni and Jadhav. Tendulkar said Dhoni’s knock of 28 from 52 balls in the match against Afghanistan Southampton was the result of his slow response. Both Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav added 47 runs in 14 overs for the 5th wicket and India finished with a below-par total of 224 runs.

Fans trolled Dhoni after the former India captain finished with 42 runs from 31 balls against England in Birmingham. His partnership with Jadhav read 31 from 39 balls and both the players were found to be happy to knock it around for singles. India eventually lost the match by 31 runs despite having 5 wickets in their bag.

Dhoni was also seen struggling towards the start of his innings against West Indies but he gathered speed towards the end of over and finished with 56 runs from 61 balls. Team India score touched 268 after Dhoni hit 2 sixes and a boundary in the final over before bowling West Indies out for 145.

Dhoni, who hoisted the 2011 World Cup winning six, is also known for riding super-bikes and respect for Indian Army.

