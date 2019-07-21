MS Dhoni's retirement is one of the most highlighted issue nowadays related to the Indian Cricket team. As Dhoni is not in the Squad of India Tour of West Indies, here is What MSK Prasad has to say on Dhoni's retirement.

The chairman of the India squad selection committee, MSK Prasad said that the decision of retirement of an individual totally depends on the person and MS Dhoni will only announce his retirement when he will feel like its the appropriate time for him to retire. The India squad selection committee which is led by MSK Prasad has a meeting in Mumbai and selected the Indian squad for the ODI, T20s and test series to be played in the India tour of West Indies. The India tour of West Indies is going to start on August 2, 2019.

MSK Prasad confirmed the fact that MS Dhoni will not be available for the limited-over series while adding the point that the selection committee is looking forward to providing more opportunities to Rishabh Pant in order to groom him and make him perform in all three formats.

MSK Pradas stated that Dhoni will be unavailable for the series as he said that the committee has certain road maps till the upcoming world cup and they are working in order to execute few more plans. He concluded his statement by saying that they are going to provide as many opportunities as possible to Rishabh Pant in order to groom him and make him perform better in the world cup.

Considering Dhoni’s retirement, MSK Prasad said that retirement is purely the decision based on the individual and a legendary cricketer like Dhoni knows very well that when will be the best time for him to retire. He concluded his statement by saying that as far as the map of the future is considered.

A senior BCCI official said that MS Dhoni is not going to retire right now. He is just taking a two month time to serve his paramilitary regiment. He concluded his statement by saying that now Dhoni’s decision depends on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of the selection committee MSK Prasad.

