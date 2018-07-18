MS Dhoni's gesture to keep the match ball at the end of the last 3rd ODI against England in Headingley has fueled rumours about his retirement from the ODI format as well. However, the management has rubbished the news saying that the talk is nothing more than "rumours".

MS Dhoni's gesture to keep the match ball at the end of the last 3rd ODI against England in Headingley has fueled rumours about his retirement

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has again sent the Twitter running wild on rumours after he sought the match ball at the end of the last third ODI against England in Headingley. India lost the series on their tour of England as the hosts won by 8 wickets to clinch the 3-match series. While Kohli’s decision to change the playing 11 for the crucial match is on, Dhoni’s act of taking the ball from the umpire has raised the old question, is Dhoni taking retirement?

According to reports, the management has rubbished the news saying that the talk is nothing more than “rumours”.

Here's the video of the MS Dhoni taking the ball from umpires after the game. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/C14FwhCwfq — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

After Dhoni’s announcement of retirement from the Test cricket, speculations are rife about his retirement from the ODIs as well.

Dhoni’s finishing skills and the ability to change the pace at the end of the innings have been on the wane but the current skipper Virat Kohli has come in support of the legendary finisher, dismissing any criticism directed towards Dhoni.

Dhoni was even booed after his sluggish 42 off 66 balls in the second match of the series against England at Lord’s.

The last time his retirement was in news was after India came crashing out of the 2016 World T20 following a semifinal loss to the West Indies.

However, the captain cool had dropped enough hints at that time to put all the speculations at rest. It was considered settled that he will play the 2019 ODI Word Cup in England.

And now the rumours are again doing rounds on social media platforms.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a total of 321 ODI, scoring 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 tons and 67 fifties against his name. Dhoni has 1487 runs in 93 T20 Internationals at an average of 37.17, including two fifties.

Under Dhoni’s lead, India won the 2011 World Cup after claiming the T20 title in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions trophy 2013 in England.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More