MS Dhoni Retirement: Suresh Raina hailed MS Dhoni as the biggest brand in the IPL after the Chennai Super Kings legend brought an end to his illustrious playing career. Raina, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra also reflected on Dhoni’s legacy, fitness struggles and decision to retire quietly ahead of IPL 2027.

MS Dhoni’s association with the Indian Premier League has entered a new chapter, with the five-time IPL-winning captain calling time on his playing career. Chennai Super Kings have confirmed his appointment as mentor ahead of the 2027 season, bringing an end to an era that defined the franchise’s identity and success over the years.

Dhoni’s retirement has prompted tributes from former teammates and cricket experts, with Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra sharing their thoughts on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter while speaking to JioStar. While Raina highlighted Dhoni’s enormous popularity and contribution to CSK, Pathan reflected on his leadership and mentorship, while Chopra praised his decision to walk away without a grand farewell.

Suresh Raina Calls MS Dhoni The ‘Biggest Brand’ In IPL

Raina, who shared the CSK dressing room with Dhoni for several years, described himself as fortunate to have played alongside the former India captain. He highlighted Dhoni’s contribution to the franchise, his leadership qualities and the immense affection he received from Chennai supporters.

Raina also credited Dhoni for becoming one of the biggest pillars of CSK and said his influence went beyond his performances on the cricket field.

“I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too. I think he is one of the biggest pillars of CSK, and he achieved so much after coming to Chennai. We won the World Cup, we won a lot of Test series. I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now,” Raina said.

Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni’s Knee Problems, Says CSK Legend Was Trying Hard To Continue

Raina also opened up about Dhoni’s fitness struggles, revealing that swelling in both his knees had made it increasingly difficult for him to continue playing. The former CSK batter explained that Dhoni had been working hard in the gym and trying to regain fitness to extend his playing career.

He further pointed out that Dhoni never wanted to continue as an Impact Player, highlighting his commitment to contributing fully to the team.

“Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore,” Raina added.

Raina also credited Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming for building CSK into one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. He described the team’s identity as an emotion that extended beyond cricket, with the Whistle Podu Army playing an important role in supporting the franchise.

‘CSK Will Never Find A Player Like Him Again’: Irfan Pathan On Dhoni’s Legacy

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes CSK will find it extremely difficult to replace Dhoni’s contribution as a player. He highlighted the former captain’s ability to finish matches, guide young cricketers and take responsibility during difficult situations.

Pathan also recalled his dressing-room experiences with Dhoni, explaining how the legendary wicketkeeper would regularly guide bowlers and help them execute their plans on the field.

“I don’t think Chennai Super Kings will ever find a player like him again. You will see that in his mentorship. He will be there; he will stay connected to the team on the field and keep contributing. But this legacy that he’s built as a player is unmatched and beating it or matching it will be very difficult,” Pathan said.

He further expressed hope that Dhoni would bring the same qualities to his new mentorship role that made him such an influential captain.

“I have spent a lot of time with him in the dressing room and when he was captain, he was always mentoring the players. He always handled the young players carefully. Many times, you could go into the dressing room and just trust Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his ability, and then you bowl. He will set the field, he will guide you, and he will get you the result you want,” Pathan added.

Aakash Chopra Explains Why MS Dhoni Retired Without A Farewell Match

Former India opener Aakash Chopra described Dhoni’s decision to retire quietly as typical of the CSK legend’s personality. He pointed out that the former captain had previously expressed his desire to bid farewell in front of Chennai supporters at Chepauk.

However, Chopra believes Dhoni realised that there was no need to prolong his playing career simply for a grand farewell. He also praised the 44-year-old’s ability to move on when he feels the time is right.

“For me, this is a big and important part of his greatness, the ability to let go. That it is done now, I am not here anymore. Even last year, he did not play, he was just with the team. So now he realised that this is the start of a new chapter and he does not want to drag it even a day more,” Chopra said.

Chopra also highlighted how Dhoni chose to announce his retirement through social media rather than organising a farewell match or delivering a lengthy speech.

“And for that, he does not have to be at Chepauk. He puts up a post on Instagram and retires. No farewell match, no long speech, nothing. And in a way, that is the most MS Dhoni thing about it. He has always let his cricket do the talking, and he has walked away in the same way, quietly and on his own terms,” he added.

Dhoni’s transition into a mentorship role will allow CSK to continue benefiting from his experience and understanding of the game. The franchise will now look towards a new chapter under his guidance as it prepares for the IPL 2027 season.