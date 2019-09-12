MS Dhoni retirement: Reports say MS Dhoni has called a press conference at 7 pm tonight and may announce his retirement tonight. The speculations were sparked after Virat Kohli shared a photo with MS Dhoni on social media.

Captain cool MS Dhoni may announce his retirement from one day cricket today, said reports. If the reports and trends on Twitter are to be believed than MS Dhoni may address a press conference at 7 pm and bid adieu to the 50-over cricket. However, a BCCI official junked all such reports and said no press conference has been called by MS Dhoni. The speculations started after Indian skipper Virat Kohli today shared a throwback photo with Mahi on social media sites Twitter and Instagram.

In the picture, Virat Kohli is down on his knees paying respect to the legend. Notably, the photo is an old one from the 2016 T20i World Cup, when MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had powered Team India to triumph over Australia by 6. With the photo, Virat Kohli said Mahi made him run like he is giving a fitness test that.

In that match, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni held a 67-run partnership off 31 balls. Notably, most of the runs were singles and doubles.

Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 82 runs off 51 balls and helped India beat Australia by 6 wickets and 4 balls to spare. The number 3 batsmen hit 9 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Virat Kohli also had a 45-run stand for the 4th wicket with Yuvraj.

Both the players share a great bond and Virat Kohli also takes MS Dhoni as his mentor who taught him the captaincy skills and supported him during his early days.

