In a major development for cricket fans, legendary former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career to an end after an association spanning nearly 18 years. However, Dhoni is not bidding farewell to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Instead, he is set to begin a new chapter with the franchise in a different role from the 2027 season. Celebrating the announcement, CSK’s official X handle wrote: “A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever.”

CSK Announces Dhoni’s New Role

Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would take up the role of Team Mentor from IPL 2027. The development marks a significant transition for the franchise’s most iconic figure, who has been associated with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The franchise’s emotional message reflects the special relationship Dhoni shares with the team and its supporters. Although he will no longer be part of the playing XI, his association with the yellow army will continue.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

Five IPL Titles And An Extraordinary Legacy

Dhoni leaves behind an extraordinary record as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles, establishing itself as one of the tournament’s most successful franchises. Known for his calm leadership, sharp cricketing instincts and ability to finish matches under pressure, Dhoni became the face of Chennai Super Kings. His contribution to the franchise goes far beyond trophies, with his leadership helping shape CSK’s identity over the years.

What Will Dhoni Do Next At CSK?

As Team Mentor, Dhoni is expected to bring his experience, tactical understanding and leadership skills to guide the squad. His presence could be particularly valuable for younger players as the franchise prepares for its next chapter. While fans may no longer see the legendary cricketer taking the field in the IPL, his journey with CSK is far from over. The question now is how Dhoni’s new role will influence the team’s plans and performance from 2027 onwards.

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