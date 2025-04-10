MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Stepping back into leadership is none other than MS Dhoni, who will captain CSK for the remainder of the season.

In a major development ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an injury. With CSK struggling to regain form this season, the franchise has turned to its iconic leader MS Dhoni, who will captain the team for the rest of the tournament.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the news during a press interaction on the eve of their match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. “It’s unfortunate to lose Ruturaj at this stage, but we’re confident in the experience and leadership that MS Dhoni brings to the squad,” Fleming said.

MS Dhoni’s IPL performance

At 43, Dhoni is the oldest player in IPL 2025, but continues to draw massive attention and support. He recently made headlines for his explosive cameo against Punjab Kings, where he batted at No. 5 and smashed 27 runs off just 12 balls, including three sixes and a four. Despite his efforts, CSK fell short and lost the match.

The decision to send Dhoni up the order came after criticism of his batting position in earlier matches. His performance, however, reignited the spark among fans and cricket pundits. Ambati Rayudu, former CSK and MI batter, lauded Dhoni’s knock during commentary, calling him a “special player” and praising his intent.

Cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra were also part of the commentary panel and engaged in a light-hearted discussion. Chopra remarked on Dhoni’s late entry in the game, suggesting it was more about the match situation than his intent. Rayudu defended Dhoni passionately, while Sehwag chimed in with his classic wit: “You said the ‘young player’ used to hit helicopter shots. I was just correcting the grammar. He still hits those shots.”

With CSK currently on a losing streak, the return of ‘Thala’ Dhoni as captain is expected to boost the morale of the squad and fans alike. All eyes will now be on CSK’s performance under Dhoni’s leadership as they take on KKR at Chepauk.

