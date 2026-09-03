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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant party video has gone viral on social media, with the former India captain apparently heard saying, “Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon,” during the gathering. The comment has triggered fresh online debate around Dhoni and hookah, although the viral clip itself does not establish whether he actually smoked.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were seen partying with friends. Image Credit: X
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were seen partying with friends. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 12:27 IST

MS Dhoni – Rishabh Pant Party: MS Dhoni’s love for hookah was brought to the fore once again as a video of him partying with Rishabh Pant went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the former captain of the Indian cricket team can be seen telling Rishabh and the rest of the people that he will smoke Hookah. The 45-year-old, who continues to be a contracted Chennai Super Kings player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been previously seen smoking hookah. 

Additionally, players who have shared the field and the dressing room with Dhoni have also talked about his love of smoking Hookah. Multiple players have come out and talked about how smoking hookah remains one of the ways through which the wicketkeeper batter connected with teammates during his playing days. 

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WATCH: Did MS Dhoni Smoke Hookah in Rishabh Pant’s Party?



At the center of the viral clip, Pant and Dhoni are seen having a merry time with a group of their friends in a room. All sorts of music, food, and drinks were featured at this celebration, which also served as a chance for Pant to relax a little as he came off an Indian team’s Test series win against Sri Lanka. While it remains unverified who said this, in the video that has now gone viral, a voice can be heard saying, “Jara hookah peeke aata hu” (“I’ll go and smoke hookah”).

While there has not been any way to ascertain who made the remark, fans around social media platforms were quick to make the connection with the former Indian captain. 

Rishabh Pant in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

Rishabh Pant was recently seen playing in the India vs Sri Lanka test series. The wicketkeeper batter scored 168 runs in the two-match series, which India won 1-0. Batting only thrice, Rishabh scored a couple of fifties during the series as the visitors gained some crucial World Test Championship points.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire? Former India Captain Was Told Selectors Wanted to Move on After England Series | Latest Report

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MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO
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MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

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