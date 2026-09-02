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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite At Party: Former India captain MS Dhoni and India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant were spotted together at a private gathering with friends, with a video from the party now going viral on social media. Pant was seen in party attire alongside Dhoni as the former India captain enjoyed the gathering with his close circle.

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite in Party Gear, Former India Captain Spotted Enjoying With Friends - Watch Video
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite in Party Gear, Former India Captain Spotted Enjoying With Friends - Watch Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 18:39 IST

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite in Party Gear: Former India captain MS Dhoni and current India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant were spotted together at a party, with the duo seen enjoying some quality time with friends. A video from the gathering has surfaced on social media, showing Pant in party attire alongside Dhoni. 

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant Spotted Together at Party

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were seen enjoying a get-together with friends in a video that has gone viral on social media. Both cricketers appeared relaxed and were seen in party gear as they spent time together. The video has attracted significant attention from Indian cricket fans, particularly because of the close bond shared by the former and current India wicketkeepers.

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Rishabh Pant Enjoys With MS Dhoni and Friends

Pant was seen having a good time with Dhoni and a group of friends during the gathering. While the exact location of the party is not known, the footage shows the India batter enjoying the occasion away from the cricket field. The identities of the other people featured in the video have also not been revealed.

Rishabh Pant’s Recent Performance Against Sri Lanka

Rishabh Pant had a respectable outing in India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, finishing with 168 runs and registering two half-centuries. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for Pant to improve his decision-making and adapt his batting according to the match situation.

Ravichandran Ashwin Wants More From Rishabh Pant

Pant’s aggressive approach has been under scrutiny in recent months, with some critics believing that the wicketkeeper-batter does not always place enough value on his wicket. Ashwin has also highlighted the need for Pant to produce better results by understanding the situation and choosing the right moments to attack.

Pant’s White-Ball Future Under Question

Rishabh Pant currently remains a Test-only player for India after falling out of favour in the white-ball formats. His attacking instincts have continued to generate debate, especially after instances where his aggressive approach resulted in his dismissal at crucial moments. One such example came last year when Pant, leading India in the absence of Shubman Gill against South Africa in Guwahati, advanced down the track against Marco Jansen before edging the ball to the wicketkeeper.

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MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch
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MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch
MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch

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