Talking about his cricketing ambitions, Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan said that he always dreamt of taking the wickets of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. The 33-year-old spinner said that although he managed to clinch the wicket of Dhoni, he will always lament the fact that he couldn't bowl a single delivery to the Master Blaster.

Sachin Tendulkar maintains a godly status in the world of cricket and Hong Kong’s fast bowler Ehsan Khan has no doubts about that but he is also of the opinion veteran Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the absolute “king of cricket”. Khan, who dismissed Dhoni for a duck in the recently held Asia Cup 2018, also stressed that when he will write a book about his cricketing career, MS Dhoni will be the main chapter in it.

While speaking to media, the Hong Kong cricketer said, “If Sachin is God then Dhoni is the ‘King of cricket’. I have plans to write a book on my career and when I do, MS Dhoni will be the main chapter. I shall read it to my grandson because life is like a fairy-tale now.”

“In my dreams, I would often think of dismissing Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni. Sachin ko nahi kar paya, dukh hai. Dhoni ka wicket mila… Isliye jhuk key sajda kiya (Couldn’t take the wicket of Sachin but bagged the wicket of Dhoni. This is why I bent down and paid respect),” added Ehsan Khan.

Dhoni was dismissed on a duck but India went on to win the crucial encounter against the minnows in the Asia Cup 2018 by 26 runs. The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batsman may have come under increasing scrutiny due to poor performances with the bat lately but that did not diminish his achievements of the past.

The 37-year-old cricketer has amassed 10,123 runs in 327 ODIs at an impressive average of over 50. He has scored 10 centuries and a whopping 67 half-centuries with his highest score of 183 runs coming against Sri Lanka in 2005.

