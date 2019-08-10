Cricketer MD Dhoni, who currently serving the army in Kashmir, has a new gift waiting at home. His wife Sakshi Dhoni shared glimpse of a new car which she called a red beast on Instagram.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni Saturday shared glimpse of MS Dhoni’s new car Red Beast on photo-sharing site Instagram. In her post, Sakshi Dhoni shared a message for her husband, MS Dhoni, who is currently serving the nation working in the territorial army in Jammu and Kashmir, stating Mahi’s toy is finally here. Sakshi said MSD’s red beast is the first and only car in India along with a side look of the car, on which, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk powered by 6.2L HEMI V8 engine was mentioned.

The cricketer is famous for his love and collection of cars and motorbikes, and the new toy in his collection has already won thousands of hearts. Thala fans are pouring love in the comment section and the number of likes to Sakshi’s comment is running like an astroid.

As per reports, MS Dhoni owns several highspeed-stylish looking cars and motorbikes including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa, Norton Vintage and many other.

After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni has taken a 2-month break from the game and currently is serving Parachute Regiment in the valley. He missed out the ongoing Windies tour, in which team is scheduled to play 2 Tests and 2 more ODIs. Virat Kohli and co. have already thumped the 3-match T20 series and first ODI was abandoned after 13 overs play due to unpleasant weather.

