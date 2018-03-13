MS Dhoni who is having a joyful time with family has released a video on Instagram account on Tuesday where he was seen enjoying the quality time with his family. Dhoni can be seen enjoying with his family he was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. In the latter part of the video, Dhoni was playing the fetch the ball game with his dog inside the house. Dhoni is not part of Indian cricket team in the underway Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is having a joyful time with family has released a video on Instagram account on Tuesday, where he was seen enjoying the quality time with his family. In that uploaded video, Dhoni is being seen with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, in later part of that video Dhoni can be seen playing fetch the ball with his dogs inside his premises. Dhoni has captioned the one minute video as “Fun time with family” the video starts with the picture of her daughter Ziva and later shows his home and his dogs. Pictures of his wife Sakshi are also present in that one-minute family video.

Dhoni is not part of Indian cricket team which is underway for Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. Dhoni is preparing for Indian Premier League 2018. He is going to play for Chennai Super Kings, former IPL franchise which suffered a two-month ban. Dhoni has played his last game in the month of February on the South African tour where he was part of one day international and T20I Squad. India triumphed the six-match series 5-1 and afterwards achieved the feat in T20I by 2-1.

Dhoni is known as one of the best finishers, especially in pressure games. Dhoni’s recent cracking knock came in the South African tour where in the second T20I he went on rampage against the South African bowlers and scored 52 runs from 28 balls. Dhoni has numerous rewards in his kit and his impeccable experience has helped team India to touch the feat of success, be it the 2011 world cup or T20I where team India beat the arch rivals Pakistan to lift the world cup and also won the Champions Trophy where India beat England by five runs. Dhoni retired from test cricket in year 2014 after the team India lost the four-test series against Australia.

Fun time with the family A post shared by @ mahi7781 on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

