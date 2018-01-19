Misfiring Virat Kohli led team India has found backing from Mahendra Singh Dhoni who outlined how the Indian bowlers have been phenomenal in the series and that positives should be looked at. He also talked about his special bond with CSK and the franchise's plan for the upcoming auctions.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed the Virat Kohli led Indian team who are currently struggling to find the ground in the ongoing South Africa series. The visitors lost the crucial battle after losing the first and second Test at Cape Town and Centurion respectively. The misfiring Indian side has been widely criticised for their dismal display in South Africa, the batsmen, in particular, have been put under the scanner, and however, the bowlers were a big positive from what they produced in the two Tests. Dhoni in his assessment of the team’s performance squad there were quite a few positives to derive from the series loss.

He praised the Indian bowlers who left no stone unturned in troubling the Proteas batsmen on their own track. “I would say look at the positives. To win a Test match you need 20 wickets and we have taken 20 wickets. If you can’t take 20 wickets, what is the next thing? You look to draw a Test match,” said Dhoni who was recently urged by Sunil Gavaskar to make a return back in Test cricket. Dhoni could have played for a few more years and could have helped this team a lot alongside Virat, Gavaskar said about the wicket-keeper batsman who has retired from Tests.

While talking at a press conference in Chennai, Dhoni highlighted how Indian bowlers’ ability to restrict a team of South Africa’s stature is a big positive which embarks a better future for the team. “If you are not able to get 20 wickets, you can’t win a Test match irrespective of whether you are playing in India or you are playing outside. But that is the big positive. We are taking 20 wickets,” he said. “This means we are always in a position to win a Test match. Once you start scoring runs, you are there,” he said.

Dhoni who is currently in India will be joining the Indian squad in South Africa soon for the upcoming six matches ODI series. He will also be guiding the team in the T20 series against the Proteas. The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman was retained by returning Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded IPL player retention event. Ahead of his special return in yellow, Dhoni reflected on the special bond he shares with the team and said Chennai will always have a special place in his heart.

I have a special connection with Chennai. Test Debut, Highest Score in Test, Playing for Asia XI, not only the innings for CSK. – MS Dhoni. #IndiaCements @TheIndiaCements #SummerIsComing @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SCaR5leJk2 — Chennai Super Kings Fans Association (@CSKFansOfficial) January 19, 2018

“I never thought of playing for any other franchise other than CSK. Chennai is my second home. Fans here have adopted me as one of their own,” said Dhoni.

A lot of people approached me, I can tell you that. But I can’t think of not coming back to CSK. What we have been through, how we have conducted ourselves, how the management has been. How the fans have been. This is a special place. So that thought of being in any other franchise was never a question,” he added.

He also outlined the franchise’s plan for the upcoming mega auctions and told the fans that CSK will look to get back as many of their former players as they can. Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhoni said, “We will definitely go for him [Ashwin] in the auction. He is a local lad. We want a lot of local players in CSK.”

“With Ashwin, we cannot use the RTM as we have already got three Indian players retained. We have to buy him in the auction. He will come first in the auction. But as I said, we will have to wait and watch. We will try to get him,” he added.