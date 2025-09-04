LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

In 2025, the ex Indian captain MS Dhoni was unexpectedly on the US Open 2025 tennis scene when Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in a quarterfinal match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The courtside presence of Dhoni, with friends like Hitesh Sanghvi, quickly went viral and became a trending crossover of cricket’s and tennis’ version.

MS Dhoni at US Open 2025. (Image Credit: @EvaVijay via X)
MS Dhoni at US Open 2025. (Image Credit: @EvaVijay via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 4, 2025 12:33:39 IST

Former India cricket captain and one of the sponsors of US Open 2025, MS Dhoni, surprised everyone by appearing at the tournament. The cricketing great was caught courtside in the Arthur Ashe stadium at the men singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Djokovic emerged with a four set win, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to undertook the semifinals. Having involved Dhoni added some glam element to this important tennis battle.

Unexpected Crossover, MS Dhoni and Tennis

With friends such as businessman Hitesh Sanghvi in tow, who shared photographs and short videos taken at the stalls, this spontaneous visit by Dhoni rapidly turned into a viral phenomenon. To Indian fans, this was a dramatic crossover moment cricket versus tennis at one of the world’s largest sporting events. But it was not only the spectacle of his presence that created buzz.

Irfan Pathan’s claim of ‘Hookah’ 

Meanwhile, an old interview of five year old with former all rounder Irfan Pathan surfaced and sparked off controversy. In the video, Pathan answered popular rumors that he was not in the national team, saying that he was not the type to lay hookah in the room of someone in order to get favoritism, a remark many believed was about Dhoni. The name Pathan was soon the buzzword as the fans analysed the connotations. He moved to X, disagreeing with the storyline and alleging that fan war and PR lobby strategies distorted what he was saying. This new found story was mixed with a nostalgia of Dhoni on a silent evening at Flushing Meadows and the re emergence of past hurts and hot blood memory.

US Open 2025 matches

In the meantime, Djokovic, who had defeated Fritz on the court, had been moved to a semifinal match with Carlos Alcaraz, a rematch of stakes are high Olympic and Grand Slam Final. As Dhoni stood among the fans and memes, opinions, and shock spread on social media, the night reminded all of us of how sporting worlds collide at the easiest moments and how legends live long after they get off the field.

Also Read: Boxing World Championships 2025 Action Begins, Can Indian Boxers Make History?

Tags: Dhoni US Open 2025Irfan Pathan Dhonims dhoniMS Dhoni HookahUS open 2025

RELATED News

Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan
Lionel Messi Era Ending, Here’s Who Lionel Scaloni Says Is Next Big Star
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call
BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy
MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy
MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy
MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

QUICK LINKS