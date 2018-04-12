Mahendra Singh Dhoni's managing firm, Rhiti Sports has filed a recovery lawsuit against real estate firm Amrapali Group over unpaid dues amounting to Rs 150 crore. Dhoni, who is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League was serving as the brand ambassador of the firm until 2016 before he faced the ire of some agitated residents who were left cheated as the housing projects promised by Amrapali was left incomplete.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the brand ambassador of a plethora of top brands including Real Estate group Amrapali. He was the face of the group for the past 6-7 years but allegedly has not been paid for the marketing and promotional activities he was promised for. MS Dhoni has sued the Amrapali Group for Rs 150 crore for not paying his dues over the years. The real estate firm has been battling financial crisis for long and has not been able to complete a number of housing projects across the country.

As per an Economic Times report, MS Dhoni was the brand ambassador of the group for 5-6 years in the past during which he was a part of several advertisements and marketing campaigns of the group, the payments of which have still not been released by the Amrapali Group which prompted Dhoni’s managing company to take action against the defaulters. Rhiti Sports, which manages a number of Indian cricketers like KL Rahul, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, and Dhoni, filed a recovery suit in the Delhi High Court against Amrapali.

“They haven’t given us money for branding and marketing activities,” Arun Pandey, managing director of Rhiti Sports was quoted as saying by the Economic Times. He further added that the group owes close to Rs 200 crore to the player which was promised. Dhoni had stepped down as the brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group in 2016 after agitated residents of an incomplete housing project of the real estate giant had taken to social media to troll the Chennai Super Kings skipper, demanding him to either disassociate himself from the firm or ensure that the residents were not cheated.

As per the ET report, Indian cricket team members after winning the 2011 World Cup were promised lavish villas by the Amrapali Group, however, the presents were never sanctioned. Dhoni meanwhile, is back with the Chennai Super Kings to lead them in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. The magnificent wicketkeeper is off to a solid start in the tournament with CSK winning their first two encounters against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

