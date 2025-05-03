Home
MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

RCB were struggling at 157/5 in the 18th over when Shepherd walked in. In a stunning display of power hitting, he smashed a blistering 53 off just 14 balls, turning a modest total into a daunting one.

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK's Defeat: 'I felt I Should Have…'

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK's Defeat: 'I felt I Should Have...'


Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni took full responsibility for his team’s narrow two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

In a tense chase of 214, Dhoni walked in to bat during the 17th over with CSK needing a strong finish at 172/4. Though he struck a six, he was dismissed in the final over after scoring 12 off 8 balls.

Pressure at the Death: A Game of Fine Margins

With CSK requiring 13 runs off the last three balls, Dhoni’s dismissal tilted the momentum. Shivam Dube, brought in as the impact player, did hit a six off a no-ball immediately after Dhoni’s departure. But Yash Dayal kept his cool in the last few deliveries and allowed only three more runs.

Reflecting on the loss, Dhoni said, “When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should’ve converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame.”

Dhoni also credited RCB’s strong start and Romario Shepherd’s devastating knock for shifting the match in their favour.

“They got off to a good start, in between we pulled it back, but Romario Shepherd was brilliant. Whatever the bowlers bowled, he was able to get maximum runs,” he added.

Shepherd’s Late Surge Turned the Tide

RCB were struggling at 157/5 in the 18th over when Shepherd walked in. In a stunning display of power hitting, he smashed a blistering 53 off just 14 balls, turning a modest total into a daunting one.

His innings proved to be the turning point, stretching the score far enough to put CSK under immense pressure in the final overs.

Focus on Execution and Adaptability

Dhoni pointed out the importance of executing yorkers better, especially in high-stakes matches.

“We need to practice more yorkers,” he said. “More often than not, when the batters start to connect, you have to rely on yorkers. Also the margin of error (yorkers provide) – so if you’re looking for a perfect yorker, if that doesn’t happen, a low full toss is the next best thing. It’s one of the most difficult balls to hit.”

Speaking of CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana, he added, “Somebody like Pathirana, if the yorker isn’t happening, he has got pace. He can bowl the bouncer and keep the batter guessing. At times if he’s looking for yorkers, batters are looking to line it up and if he misses, batters have a chance of hitting.”

Dhoni also commented on the lack of scoop shots in CSK’s arsenal.

“It can be used, but not all batters are comfortable playing it (the scoop). If it comes naturally, then definitely. If not, it becomes difficult. It is something you need to practice in the new era. Most of our batters don’t play the paddle shot. Jaddu plays it but he’s more comfortable down the ground so he was backing his strength.”

ALSO READ: Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

 

