Dismissing the rumours about MS Dhoni's retirement, team India coach Ravi Shastri said, "MS is not going anywhere.'' Ravi Shastri said MS Dhoni took that ball from umpire because he wanted to show it to the bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Team India coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri on Thursday dismissed the rumours about senior cricketer Mahendra Singh’s retirement. Clearing the speculations, Ravi Shastri said, “MS is not going anywhere”. The rumours about MS Dhoni’s retirement arisen after the 3rd ODI against England, when MS Dhoni took the match ball from the umpire. After the incident, a buzz was created on social media that MS Dhoni’s may announce his retirement soon.

Talking to reporters, Ravi Shastri said MS Dhoni took that ball from umpire because he wanted to show it to the bowling coach Bharat Arun and get a general idea about the nature of the pitch and field.

There were speculations on social media that MS Dhoni has dropped a hint of his retirement. The 30-second video, in which, MS Dhoni is talking and taking the ball from the umpire was shared by thousands of netizens in a few hours after the incident.

Big Question is Why MS Dhoni took the ball from umpires at the end of match ? pic.twitter.com/21lgRGNyl4 — Trends Dhoni™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 17, 2018

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Team India won many big titles including 2 World Cup— limited over T20i World Cup in 2007 and One Day International World Cup 2011. Dhoni has scored more than 10,000 runs in 321 ODIs at an average of 51.25. MS Dhoni has 10 hundred and 67 fifties against his name in one-day cricket career.

Here's the video of the MS Dhoni taking the ball from umpires after the game. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/C14FwhCwfq — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

In T20i career, MS Dhoni scored 1487 runs with an average of 37.17 in 93 matches including 2-half centuries. Under his captaincy, Team India clinched the T20i World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and many other big titles.

MS Dhoni is the 2nd wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket after Kumara Sangakkara.

