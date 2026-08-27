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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report

MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report

With MS Dhoni seemingly unlikely to play another IPL game, the legendary keeper-batter had reportedly expressed an interest in buying a stake at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report. Photo ANI
MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report. Photo ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 09:29 IST

With MS Dhoni seemingly unlikely to play another IPL game, the legendary keeper-batter had reportedly expressed an interest in buying a stake at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, reports state that the conversations regarding the stake sale collapsed, likely straining the relationship between the two parties.

How did the conversations regarding stake sale collapsed between MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings?

According to sources, as reported by Telecom Asia Sport, Dhoni initially wanted to purchase a 25% stake, while the CSK promoters were only willing to offer only 3%. The Ranchi-born cricketer later reduced his demand to 20%. Yet, the management’s offer increased only marginally to 4%. With another round of discussions taking place, the 45-year-old agreed to take a 18% stake but the CSK team’s final offer was reportedly only 5.5%.

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The report further claimed that the discussions took place only verbally and no formal written proposal or agreement were exchanged between the two parties. The source, as per Telecom Asia Sport, claimed:

“Of course, Dhoni is backed by an investor who is willing to fund the purchase of CSK shares.”

Another source claimed:

“Whether the two sides can bridge the gap remains to be seen, but the trust that once bound them together appears to have taken a serious hit.”

 It’s also unlikely that Dhoni will be seen ever in CSK colours again in any capacity.

When did MS Dhoni last play for the Chennai Super Kings?

The veteran cricketer hasn’t played for the Super Kings or in the IPL since the 2025 edition. Dhoni had missed the first half of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury and kept teasing fans by batting, keeping and even bowling in the nets throughout the tournament. However, he didn’t play any game and the age has increasingly led fans to believe that it is unlikely the veteran will step into the field again.

Despite retiring from international cricket well over five years ago, Dhoni still remains one of the biggest crowd-pullers in IPL and remains the heartbeat of the Super Kings. He is the most successful captain in the tournament history along with Rohit Sharma, ushering the Yellow Army to five titles, the first of which came in 2010. Nevertheless, the five-time champions have not made it to the playoffs in their last three seasons and will have a new coach next year.

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MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report
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MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report
MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report
MS Dhoni To Exit CSK? Chennai Super Kings Legend Wanted To Buy Stake In Franchise But Talks Collapse, Claims Report
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