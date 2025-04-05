Home
MS Dhoni To Retire Today? Fans Left Guessing After Parents Show Up At CSK vs DC Match

MS Dhoni's parents watched CSK vs DC match in Chennai, sparking speculation about his retirement as fans react to emotional moment in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni To Retire Today? Fans Left Guessing After Parents Show Up At CSK vs DC Match


In a surprise moment that set the internet buzzing, MS Dhoni’s parents, Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, were seen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5 to watch the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025. Their appearance, alongside granddaughter Ziva, has triggered strong speculation about Dhoni’s possible retirement from professional cricket.

This was the first time Dhoni’s parents attended an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Chennai since his journey with CSK began back in 2008. While his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva often attend CSK matches, the rare presence of his parents led many fans online to question: Is this Dhoni’s final game in IPL?

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Injury Fuelled Retirement Rumours

Before the match, speculation intensified due to reports that Dhoni might lead CSK once again. Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had suffered a blow to his elbow during their previous game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. This uncertainty gave rise to hopes of seeing Dhoni as captain again.

However, Gaikwad recovered just in time and walked out for the toss, putting the rumours of Dhoni captaining the team to rest. “My elbow is good, eager to go,” Gaikwad confirmed at the toss, ending the nostalgic chatter of Dhoni’s possible captaincy comeback.

Twitter Reaction Here:

Dhoni’s Performance and Role Draw Mixed Reactions

The 43-year-old Dhoni has continued playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman for CSK, but his batting position has raised eyebrows. In their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni batted at number 9 and scored a quick 30 off 16 balls. The move faced criticism, as fans and critics questioned his late entry despite being a known finisher.

In their clash with Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni contributed 16 off 11 deliveries, including a four and a six, before being dismissed in the final over by Sandeep Sharma. Despite being a celebrated match-winner, Dhoni’s effectiveness in the finisher’s role has declined in recent seasons.

Stats Highlight Dhoni’s Diminishing Impact

Since IPL 2023, CSK has won 18 matches, but Dhoni managed to score just 3 runs in those wins. In contrast, during the 14 matches CSK lost, he added 166 runs, averaging 83, including a high score of 37 not out against DC in Visakhapatnam.

Over 68 matches, Dhoni has scored 1,033 runs, averaging 49.19 with a strike rate of 133.29, including four half-centuries and a top score of 70 not out.

Coach Stephen Fleming Responds to Dhoni’s Batting Position

CSK coach Stephen Fleming addressed concerns around Dhoni’s role, revealing that the former India captain decides when he should bat based on his physical condition.

“It’s a time thing — MS judges it. His knees aren’t what they used to be. He’s moving OK, but there’s still an attrition aspect. He can’t bat 10 overs full stick, so he gauges on the day what he can give us,” Fleming said.

He added, “If the game’s in the balance, he will go earlier. He backs other players when opportunities arise. It’s about balancing that.”

CSK’s Mixed IPL 2025 Journey So Far

Chennai Super Kings began their season with a strong win against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at Chepauk. But the five-time champions then suffered a 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Currently, CSK sits at eighth place on the points table with just two points from three matches.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are enjoying a perfect run, with two wins in two matches, placing them second on the leaderboard.

As fans continue to speculate about Dhoni’s future in cricket, all eyes remain on the legendary cricketer and whether he will soon call it a day in the IPL.

