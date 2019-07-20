MS Dhoni to serve army regiment for next 2 months, tells BCCI not a part of West Indies tour: The former Indian captain Mahendra Singh has informed the BCCI that he would not be available for the West Indies tour as he will be serving his army regiment for next 2 months.

MS Dhoni to serve army regiment for next 2 months, tells BCCI not a part of West Indies tour: While speculations are soaring over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in cricket, the former Indian captain on Saturday informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his unavailability for India’s tour of the West Indies next month. Reports said that Dhoni will be spending the next two months with Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in which he holds the prestigious post of Lieutenant Colonel.

Dhoni has informed the BCCI about his decision a day ahead of the team announcement by the selection committee. The BCCI officials are scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the team for three-match T20I series starting August 3. The BCCI officials, on the other hand, have also clarified that Dhoni is not bidding adieu to the cricket for now.

It has been predicted that Rishabh Pant might replace MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper while Wriddhiman Saha will be Pant’s understudy in the Tests. The 38-year-old former captain has been facing backlash from cricket fans and experts after he was unable to perform his best during the ICC World Cup matches against England and New Zealand.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App