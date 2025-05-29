Home
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

As a result, he was ruled out of LSG's important group stage game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 22.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag


Virender Sehwag has stirred a fresh debate by criticizing the BCCI over its handling of the Digvesh Rathi suspension. The former Indian opener believes the board has shown inconsistency in how it treats players.

Comparing Rathi’s Punishment With Past Incidents

Digvesh Rathi, the young spinner from Lucknow Super Giants, was suspended for one match after an on-field altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. While Sharma was also penalized and given demerit points, it was Rathi who missed the next match.

As a result, he was ruled out of LSG’s important group stage game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Sehwag expressed disappointment with the decision and compared it to previous high-profile incidents involving top players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He questioned whether the board maintains the same standards for all players.

“When MS Dhoni had barged onto the ground, he wasn’t banned. Virat Kohli has also spoken to umpires in a similar tone multiple times without facing a ban,” Sehwag said.

A Case for Leniency With Young Talent

According to Sehwag, Digvesh should have been treated with more understanding, especially since he is new to the IPL.

“This is Digvesh’s first year in the IPL,” Sehwag pointed out, suggesting the board could have shown some leniency toward a young cricketer still finding his feet in the league.

He brought up the 2019 incident when MS Dhoni walked onto the field during a Chennai Super Kings match against Rajasthan Royals and had a heated argument with the umpires over a no-ball call. Dhoni was fined 50 percent of his match fee but did not face suspension.

Sehwag also mentioned Kohli’s aggressive on-field behavior, which has been a regular feature since the early days of the IPL. Despite several run-ins with match officials, Kohli has never been suspended in his 18-year career.

Accumulated Demerits Lead to Suspension

Digvesh Rathi’s suspension came after he reached five demerit points, the threshold for an automatic one-match ban under IPL rules.

Before the Sunrisers Hyderabad game, he had already received three demerit points for his “notebook” celebration during matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The clash with Abhishek Sharma added two more points to his record, bringing the total to five. That led to his suspension.

Sehwag acknowledged that Digvesh had crossed the limit but still believes the board’s actions lack fairness when compared to how senior players like Dhoni and Kohli have been treated in the past.

The issue raises broader questions about whether player status influences disciplinary decisions and if younger players are held to stricter standards than the veterans.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS, Qualifier 1: Can Virat Kohli Break His Playoffs Jinx Against Punjab Kings?

 

