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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary compared MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s DRS decision-making, calling Dhoni the undisputed master of reviews. He highlighted Dhoni’s wicketkeeping advantage while also recalling a rare IPL moment when the legendary captain got a review wrong.

Anil Chaudhary and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Anil Chaudhary and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 00:17 IST

MS Dhoni – DRS: Anil Chaudhary, a seasoned international umpire, provided intriguing behind-the-scenes insights into how some of India’s most successful captains used the Decision Review System (DRS), highlighting the different approaches taken by MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli when it came to reviewing on-field decisions. Chaudhary also disclosed an uncommon and little-known instance in which even the renowned “Dhoni Review System” failed to render the right decision, demonstrating that the renowned wicketkeeper-captain was not immune to sporadic errors in judgment despite his reputation for extraordinary precision with DRS calls. 

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who was better at DRS calls?

Chaudhary said Virat Kohli was highly enthusiastic with DRS appeals, often pushing for reviews, while Rohit Sharma developed a more measured approach over time and is now selective about referrals. Chaudhary reserved special praise for MS Dhoni, calling him the master of DRS due to his excellent positioning behind the stumps, sharp judgment of the ball’s line, and calm temperament. He said Dhoni’s ability to assess decisions was unmatched, making him the most reliable captain when it came to taking reviews. 

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Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni best at DRS?

Chaudhary explained how Dhoni, being the wicketkeeper, is better equipped to make DRS calls. “Virat appeals very frequently. If Virat had 15 DRS reviews, it still might not be enough for him. Rohit learned a bit later; he’s seen people appeal many times and now sometimes tells them, ‘Sit down.’ And Dhoni, he’s the master. His positioning was better than both because Virat used to field more in the cover region, or on the long-on and mid-wicket sides. Virat fields a lot at the boundary, so I can’t really blame him. From far away, you can’t tell. But Dhoni’s position was excellent. Wicketkeepers and umpires see things similarly. He had a better technique and a better idea of judging the ball’s line. He’s also calm, so there was nobody close to him in terms of taking DRS calls,” Chaudhary said while speaking on Doordarshan. 

Did MS Dhoni get a DRS call wrong?

He also discussed a memorable, highly charged IPL match at Chepauk that showcased a rare, emotional side of the otherwise ice-cool former captain. “In one match, probably an IPL game, there was a very close call, and I gave the batsman out. It looked clearly out to me, but the ultra-edge replay showed not out. Dhoni had made a very passionate appeal, which was unusual for him because he generally doesn’t appeal like that. Even during the DRS review, while the decision was being checked, Dhoni was confidently telling his players, ‘No, he’s out, I heard it.’ But the replay proved otherwise, and the decision was overturned,” he added.

Also Read: VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video

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MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error

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MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error

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MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error
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MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error
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