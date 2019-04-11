Sakshi Dhoni always ensures to keep Mahi fans abreast with what the favorite cricketer does in leisure. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture with a quirky caption saying, "After getting used to IPLtiming, this is what happens if u have a morning flight Dhoni posted as a caption on his capture."

Cricket festival Indian Premiere League (IPL) 12 is underway and has created quite a frenzy right from the beginning. Well, for Cricket fans this is the time to celebrate their idols as they get a closer glimpse of their favourite cricketers from across the world and not just India. Besides the unprecedented records and controversies in every season, IPL is also known for fervour, excitement and some never seen before side of our beloved cricketers. From dressing room banter to on-field gestures, everything holds significance as the 24*7 camera gaze on cricketers certainly never give them their space. And thanks to social media that aam-janta gets a closer view of what their cricket stars are up for.

One of the popular Cricket stars on social media is former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has quite a fan base across all social media platforms. One reason why Dhoni has a huge social media fan following is his daughter Ziva Dhoni, who every now and then keeps everyone charged-up with her cute videos. Well one wouldn’t have had Ziva’s glimpse hadn’t it be her mother Sakshi Dhoni, who keeps Dhoni fans abreast with what the little girl and her father do in leisure. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture with a quirky caption saying, “After getting used to IPLtiming, this is what happens if u have a morning flight Dhoni posted as a caption on his capture.”

Ziva’s chirpy appearance can lighten one’s bad day and give them a reason to cheer up. From speaking in seven different languages to on-field cheering for Papa Dhoni, Ziva has won everyone’s heart with her awwdorable videos.

Be it as a toddler or a grown-up school kid, Ziva is one of the most adored cricket kids who, in a way, has popularized her already famous father, Dhoni.

Talking about Ziva’s mom, Sakshi is the person behind introducing us to the cute father-daughter equation. Though, fans always wait to catch Sakshi and Mahi’s candid moments, but they don’t get to see much.

Well, the latest video shared by the star cricketer would certainly not leave fans disappointed as they get to see their favorite cricket couple sleeping on the airport floor. Both husband and wife can bee seen stealing a nap amidst the tight IPL schedule. Thanks to the photographer who captured this candid glimpse of the couple for fans.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More