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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

MS Dhoni With Young Fan IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Former India captain MS Dhoni won hearts with a wholesome gesture during the first ODI between India and England at Edgbaston after he was spotted sharing a packet of chips with a young fan in the stands. The heartwarming moment, captured on the broadcast and later shared by Star Sports, quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the legendary wicketkeeper-batter for his simplicity.

MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-14 21:34 IST

MS Dhoni Shares Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Former India captain MS Dhoni once again won over cricket fans after a heartwarming gesture during the first ODI between India and England at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 14). The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who was present in the stands to watch the match, was caught on camera sharing a packet of chips with a young fan sitting beside him. The wholesome interaction quickly went viral across social media, with Star Sports sharing the clip that drew widespread praise from fans.

The viral video showed Dhoni casually enjoying the match before offering chips to the child seated next to him. The youngster happily accepted the gesture as those around them smiled at the touching moment. Social media users hailed the 45-year-old for his humility, with many describing it as another example of why Dhoni continues to remain one of the most beloved sporting icons in the country despite retiring from international cricket several years ago.

What Happened Between MS Dhoni And The Young Fan?

During India’s innings at Edgbaston, television cameras captured Dhoni relaxing in the stands with fellow spectators. Holding a packet of chips, the former skipper noticed a young fan sitting beside him and generously offered him some. The child accepted the offer with a smile before the two briefly interacted while continuing to watch the game.

The candid moment immediately became one of the biggest talking points of the match, with several fans sharing the clip across X, Instagram and other social media platforms. Many praised Dhoni’s down-to-earth personality, saying such gestures continue to strengthen his bond with supporters.

Why Was MS Dhoni At Edgbaston?

Dhoni attended the opening ODI of India’s three-match series against England as a special guest. Although he has retired from international cricket, the former World Cup-winning captain continues to make occasional appearances at major cricket events. His presence at Edgbaston generated significant excitement among fans, many of whom were eager to catch a glimpse of the Chennai Super Kings legend.

While the focus remained on the on-field contest between India and England, Dhoni’s interaction with the young supporter stole the spotlight and became one of the most memorable off-field moments from the opening ODI.

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MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
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MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

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MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
MS Dhoni Wins Hearts After Sharing Chips With Young Fan During IND vs ENG 1st ODI at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

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