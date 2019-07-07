Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India's twin-World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38-years-old. The captain cool, best finisher is celebrating his 38th birthday in England. The wicket-keeper batsman has helped India to win twin-World Cup finals- T20 and World Cup 2011.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38-years-old. The famous cricket celebrates his 38th birthday today. Born on July 7, 1981, former captain MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest cricket icons the world will remember forever. Started his career on December 23, 2004 against Bangladesh, Dhoni made his mark by winning the Cricket World 2011.

The wicket-keeper batsman also led India to T20 World Cup triumph. The Ranchi-born cricketer leads the team India in around 200 ODIs. The captain cool has a winning percentage of 59.52.

In ODIs, India won 110 matches during his captaincy. While in Test cricket, the team won 60 matches. In his 15-year-long career, the 38-year-old has 16 centuries and 105 half-centuries and has scored 10723 runs in ODIs. He is the second wicket-keeper batsman who has reached the 10,000 run mark.

The cricket icon is loved by everyone. His contribution to the team has made him a well-known and unmatchable cricket sensation in the world.

Not only this, MS Dhoni has been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Being skipper for Chennai Super Kings, he won 3 IPL titles so far. Under his captaincy, the team also managed to reach the IPL finals for eight times.

Meanwhile, in 2014, the cricket sensation retired from Test cricket during the match against Australia in Melbourne. The cricketer is currently in England to play his last World Cup. Dhoni has played all the group stage matches and is preparing and helping the team to clinch the title for the third term.

As there are speculations that Dhoni may retire from cricket after the World Cup 2019 finals. However, the batsman has not confirmation regarding his retirement.

