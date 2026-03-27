‘MS Dhoni Would Retire Himself’: Ravichandran Ashwin Shuts Down CSK Playing XI Doubts After AB de Villiers’ IPL 2026 Remark

Turning 45 in just a few months, MS Dhoni will be gearing up for another Indian Premier League season and will be in the pink of his yellow jersey once again as a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The IPL 2026 season will kick off with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the attention of everyone will be drawn to the experienced leader whose playing future remains a topic of debate.

The fact that Dhoni will most probably retire this season has not prevented CSK from preparing for a new era, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been made the full-time captain, Sanju Samson has been brought on board via a trade, and the team has been elevated with the arrival of young players. Therefore, there have been inquiries about where Dhoni will be in the playing XI and if he will continue playing regularly.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently commented that MS Dhoni may no longer be a “top-6 batter” for Chennai Super Kings, suggesting that Dhoni should either bat higher in the order or not play at all. While the Impact Substitute rule allows Dhoni to manage his workload, Ravichandran Ashwin believes the veteran has made it clear he wants to contribute fully, not just in a limited role.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin stated, “I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he doesn’t want to, he should not play the entire season. That is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player.”

He added, “If you are making a CSK XI and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends there. He has to be in the XI. If he didn’t want to play, he would have retired. He has 100 percent belief that he can play. He has been practising for the last three months and is sending the message that he wants to play. If he wants to play, you cannot say no to him.”

Ashwin’s comments reaffirm the respect and trust Dhoni commands in the squad, highlighting that his presence is valued not only for his batting but also for his leadership and strategic acumen.

Ashwin Endorses Dhoni’s Place in XI

Even with these unknowns, Dhoni’s significance is not limited to him being a batsman or wicketkeeper only because he is also a great leader and a cricket genius. It is his leadership and a strong understanding of the game that are viewed as the most prized qualities of CSK, and especially so for Gaikwad, who is replacing the leadership of one of the most successful captains in cricket.

Spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin emphasised that Dhoni’s place in the XI is unquestionable. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said,

“If MS Dhoni is part of the CSK squad, and you are selecting the XI, there’s no question — he must be included. This is the man who pulled out the stump in Melbourne and quietly retired from Test cricket. If he didn’t want to play, he would have retired already. He’s been practising for the past three months and is sending a clear message: ‘Think whatever you want, but I am going to play.’ How can anyone deny a player of his calibre?”

Ashwin also suggested that Dhoni might bat at No. 7, but highlighted that CSK could promote him higher in the batting order, especially during Powerplay overs, to fully utilise his aggressive strokeplay and finishing ability.

For fans, Dhoni’s return represents more than just runs or wickets — it is a chance to witness a living legend continue to mentor the next generation while adding his trademark calmness and strategic insight to the team. As IPL 2026 unfolds, it may also serve as the final chapter of Dhoni’s illustrious IPL career, marking the end of an era for both CSK and the cricketing world.

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