Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee feels that Dhoni still has cricket left in him and also looks fit enough to continue the International cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still fit to continue and if the Indian team management wants the best out of him, they will have to manage the workload properly, Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee said on Saturday. The widespread speculation surrounding Dhoni’s future has been put to rest temporarily on Saturday after the former Indian skipper announced a two-month break as he decided to join the army regiment after a hectic schedule of long tournaments like Indian Premier League(IPL) and the World Cup 2019.

However, Dhoni has already declared that he will not be available for India’s tour of West Indies and today he has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will serve for the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army.

Dhoni’s childhood coach Banerjee said, Dhoni still has cricket left in him and he is fit enough to continue international cricket.

Talking about youngsters like Risabh Pant, Banerjee opined, Pant needs guidance and there is no one better than Dhoni who can guide the young talent. He further added, BCCI should talk with Dhoni and make clear if they want him in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia next year.

Since India’s exit from the World Cup, talks have been rife about Dhoni’s future in the international cricket with selectors also not looked keen to assure the place of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup-winning captain in the Indian squad.

