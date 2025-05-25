As CSK concluded a disappointing season, Dhoni made it clear that he is not rushing into any decision and brushed aside the criticism surrounding his form and the team’s performance.

MS Dhoni's Cryptic Message to Critics: 'I Am Not Saying I Am Done' Amid IPL Retirement Rumors

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has responded to growing speculation about his retirement from the Indian Premier League with a composed and ambiguous statement. As CSK concluded a disappointing season, Dhoni made it clear that he is not rushing into any decision and brushed aside the criticism surrounding his form and the team’s performance.

A Message Laced with Calm and Clarity

Dhoni pointed out that decisions about retirement should not be based solely on individual performances. At 42, he continues to face questions about his future but remained unfazed by the chatter.

“It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22.”

With CSK finishing at the bottom of the points table, many expected Dhoni to hint at a farewell. Instead, he acknowledged the team’s weak season while highlighting some positives in their final outing.

“It’s good. I won’t say it was houseful today. We didn’t have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven’t caught very well, but the catching was good today.”

Time Off, Not Farewell

Dhoni said he will return to Ranchi to take a break and enjoy some downtime. He neither confirmed a return nor ruled it out, keeping fans guessing about what lies ahead.

“Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.”

He also reflected on the season’s early strategy, especially their decisions regarding pitch conditions and batting order during the initial matches in Chennai.

“When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department.”

Looking Ahead with a Touch of Humor

Despite the disappointment, Dhoni found room to share a few light-hearted moments. He spoke about the areas the team needs to address and showed confidence in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s future leadership role.

“We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn’t need to worry about too many things next season. You feel old. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. He (Andre Siddarth) is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old.”

For now, Dhoni remains undecided. Whether or not he returns for another season, his calm presence and cryptic clarity continue to hold the attention of the cricketing world.

