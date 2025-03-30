MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Gesture Towards Injured Rahul Dravid Wins Internet

MS Dhoni’s sportsmanship shone once again as he checked on injured Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid after CSK’s loss in the IPL 2025 thriller in Guwahati.

MS Dhoni once again won hearts with his sportsmanship after his team’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 match at Guwahati. Following the high-intensity game, Dhoni walked over to check on Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been on crutches since sustaining a leg injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament.

The heartwarming gesture quickly went viral on social media, with fans lauding Dhoni’s respect for the legendary cricketer. The moment of camaraderie between the two Indian icons resonated deeply with cricket enthusiasts, even as CSK suffered their second consecutive defeat in the season.

MS Dhoni checking on Rahul Dravid. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZcwNF0peY4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2025

RR vs CSK: How the Match Unfolded

Opting to bowl first, CSK managed to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 182, courtesy of a stunning knock from Nitish Rana, who smashed 81 off just 36 balls. Despite CSK’s disciplined bowling, RR managed to post a competitive total.

In response, CSK’s batting lineup faltered yet again. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi, along with middle-order batsmen Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube, failed to make an impact, leaving captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the chase. Gaikwad played a resilient knock of 63 off 44 balls, keeping CSK’s hopes alive. However, his dismissal triggered a collapse, leaving the team in a precarious position.

MS Dhoni’s arrival at number seven rekindled hopes among CSK fans, but the legendary finisher couldn’t pull off another magical innings. With 20 runs needed in the final over, Dhoni struck a boundary and a six but was dismissed on the first legitimate ball by Sandeep Sharma, following a sharp catch by Shimron Hetmyer. CSK eventually fell short, recording their second consecutive loss in IPL 2025.

What’s Next for CSK and RR?

With this defeat, CSK now sits at number seven on the IPL 2025 points table. The team will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, bolstered by their strong performances, will look to continue their winning momentum as they prepare for their next clash against Punjab Kings.

