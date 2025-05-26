MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra | Video Goes Viral

Suresh Raina and RP Singh came out strongly in support of Dhoni, dismissing doubts around his form and fitness. Raina, a former CSK stalwart himself, argued that Dhoni still hits the most sixes in the team and brings unmatched experience.

A fiery on-air debate over MS Dhoni’s IPL future stole the spotlight ahead of CSK’s final game of the 2025 season, featuring strong opinions from cricketing legends. An intense discussion unfolded during a pre-match show and featured former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, RP Singh, and Sanjay Bangar. A video of the argument has since gone viral on social media.

The central point of contention? Whether the legendary CSK captain MS Dhoni should retire from the Indian Premier League.

Raina, RP Singh Defend Dhoni’s Presence in CSK

Suresh Raina and RP Singh came out strongly in support of Dhoni, dismissing doubts around his form and fitness. Raina, a former CSK stalwart himself, argued that Dhoni still hits the most sixes in the team and brings unmatched experience.

“He has been with CSK for 18 years. Even now, he hits the most sixes. He prefers to come in during the final overs and play the finisher’s role. He’s fit and is still keeping wickets at the age of 44,” said Raina.

RP Singh backed Raina’s sentiments, highlighting Dhoni’s recovery journey post-knee surgery. “After a knee operation, it takes time for any player to regain full strength. He’s been keeping for over two decades. He knows how to manage himself,” RP pointed out.

16 runs in 6 balls! Will #AakashChopra & #SanjayBangar back #MSDhoni as the ultimate finisher? 👀 Our experts debate: is it 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙐𝙋 or 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙊𝙐𝙏, as Thala leads CSK #OneLastTime! 🔥 Join them for a fiery debate TODAY at 2:30 PM!#Race2Top2 👉 GTvCSK | SUN,… pic.twitter.com/9XPzzrtZgq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 25, 2025

Chopra, Bangar Question Dhoni’s Role and Fitness

On the other hand, Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Bangar raised critical questions about Dhoni’s batting position and overall impact on the team dynamics. Chopra was particularly blunt, asking whether Dhoni would have made the playing XI if he were not an iconic figure.

“If MS Dhoni wasn’t an uncapped Indian, would he have been a part of CSK this year?” Chopra asked. “Why is he coming in to bat at No. 7 or No. 8? The team is struggling with top-order issues, and a player of Dhoni’s stature should ideally take more responsibility.”

Sanjay Bangar added another dimension to the debate, claiming that Dhoni’s prolonged presence may be stalling the leadership growth of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. “There’s a feeling that his presence is restricting other players from stepping up as leaders,” Bangar noted.

Dhoni’s Batting Order Sparks Speculation

Dhoni’s unusual decision to bat lower down the order often at No. 8 or even No. 9 has sparked plenty of speculation throughout the IPL 2025 season. While supporters believe he’s paving the way for younger players like Shivam Dube to shine, critics argue that it signals declining fitness or lack of intent to anchor the innings.

In a recent interview, Dhoni himself hinted at focusing on team building for the T20 World Cup, suggesting he was intentionally taking a backseat to allow others to perform under pressure.

The viral clip of the heated discussion has ignited a social media storm, with fans equally divided. While some are urging Dhoni to continue for another season, others believe it’s time for a fresh start for CSK under new leadership. As speculation swirls around what could be Dhoni’s final IPL season, this fiery on-air exchange has only added fuel to the fire.

