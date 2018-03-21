Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was at his exceptional best on Sunday when he struck a last ball six to guide Team India a four-wicket win over noisy neighbours Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at at the R Premadasa stadium. After scripting a resounding finish to the final of Nidahas Trophy, the modern day Javed Miandad also emerged as the new finisher in town. Throughout the Nidahas Trophy series, Karthik donned the role of MS Dhoni in no time.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was at his exceptional best on Sunday when he struck a last ball six to guide Team India a four-wicket win over noisy neighbours Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at at the R Premadasa stadium. After scripting a resounding finish to the final of Nidahas Trophy, the modern day Javed Miandad also emerged as the new finisher in town. Throughout the Nidahas Trophy series, Karthik donned the role of MS Dhoni in no time. The 32-year old gave a thrilling finish to the finale that will be talked about and replayed for years to come.

Although Karthik’s mercurial knock was enough for cricket pundits to compare with Team India’s greatest finisher of all time, the Kolkata Knight Rider star quickly rubbished the tags of being the successor of one MS Dhoni. When Dinesh Karthik was asked that he is all set to step into MS Dhoni’s shoes, Karthik said when it comes to the former Indian skipper, who won the ICC Cricket World Cup for the Men in Blue, Karthik still has a long way to go. Drawing comparison between him and the retired Team India Test captain, Dinesh Karthik said he is studying at the university in which MS Dhoni is the topper.

“When it comes to Dhoni, I am studying in the university in which he is the topper,” Dinesh Karthik was quoted as saying. Speaking about MS Dhoni, who was rested in the recently concluded triangular series Nidahas Trophy series between India, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka, Karthik asserted that it will be unfair on his side to be compared with Dhoni. Karthik asserted that he always looked up to him and Dhoni’s journey has been totally different. “The way he has gone on from strength to strength is for people to see and learn,” Karthik was quoted as saying.

