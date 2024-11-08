MS Dhoni’s Legacy Inspires New Cricket Hub In Bihar

The goal of this collaboration is to transform the stadium into a world-class facility capable of hosting national and international cricket matches.

The Bihar government has entered into a significant partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the redevelopment of the Moin-ul-Haq Cricket Stadium in Patna. The goal of this collaboration is to transform the stadium into a world-class facility capable of hosting national and international cricket matches.

As part of the agreement, the stadium will undergo extensive renovations, which will include the installation of state-of-the-art infrastructure to support both day and night matches, as well as other sports events. Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Kumar Tiwary emphasized that the revamped stadium will have a seating capacity of over 40,000 and will offer five-star amenities. The reconstruction is expected to be completed within three years.

Under the MoU, the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium has been leased to the BCA for a nominal fee of Re 1, with profits from the stadium’s operations to be shared between the BCA and BCCI for the first seven years. After that, the profit-sharing arrangement will shift to a 50:50 split between the state government and the BCA. The lease agreement will be for 30 years, with the possibility of an extension.

In addition to the cricket stadium, the new facility will feature an indoor cricket academy with residential accommodations, 76 corporate hospitality boxes, and over 70 guest rooms with top-tier services. Other amenities planned for the complex include tennis and basketball courts, a swimming pool, a gym, and a spa.

This collaboration between the Bihar government and the BCCI is expected to have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in the state. By creating a high-quality infrastructure, it will not only boost the sport’s profile but also provide a platform for local talent to thrive. As a result, there is a strong possibility that more cricketers, possibly even future cricket stars like MS Dhoni, may emerge from Bihar, as the revamped stadium will offer aspiring players access to modern training facilities and opportunities to showcase their skills at a national level.

The tie-up is expected to be a game-changer for Bihar’s cricketing landscape, fostering a more vibrant cricketing culture and potentially paving the way for more talent to shine on the global stage.

