MS Dhoni’s Retirement Becomes IPL 2025’s Biggest Talking Point, Fan Theory On His Batting Slot Goes Viral

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s batting position has once again become a widely discussed topic in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Despite his legendary status, Dhoni has consistently batted lower down the order for the past three seasons, sparking criticism. Fans and cricket experts believe that CSK’s performance could improve if the former Indian captain promotes himself up the order.

CSK started the season with a promising win against Mumbai but faltered in their next two matches, leaving them at the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table. With just one victory in three games, pressure is mounting on the team. Many fans have called for Dhoni to bat higher, and speculation is rife that he may take the No. 3 spot in Chennai’s upcoming match against Delhi on April 5 at Chepauk.

Retirement Speculations Resurface

As Dhoni approaches the twilight of his career, questions arise about whether retaining a half-fit player was the right call for CSK. Some believe that if Dhoni’s fitness no longer allows him to perform at his best, he should consider retirement rather than occupying a spot in the playing XI purely as a wicketkeeper.

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently echoed similar sentiments, stating that Dhoni should bat higher up the order to contribute more to the team’s performance. He also commented on CSK’s slow acceleration in recent matches, saying, “They left it a little longer. They could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting, they could have gone hard a little earlier. But there are two sides to it. If one of them had gotten out, then things would have been different.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dhoni’s Future in IPL: Will He Retire After This Season?

MS Dhoni has been at the center of retirement rumors for several years. In February 2025, he hinted at continuing to play for a few more years, stating that he wants to enjoy the game like he did as a child. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, has made it clear that he is savoring his remaining time in professional cricket.

Despite being retained by CSK for IPL 2025, his salary was significantly reduced from ₹12 crore to ₹4 crore. While this suggests a changing role, Dhoni remains a crucial part of the franchise due to his leadership and experience.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently dismissed talks of Dhoni’s retirement, emphasizing that age is just a number for the former captain. Gavaskar praised Dhoni’s ability to hit sixes even at 43, reinforcing that he still has the skills to compete at the highest level.

Viral Video Sparks Fresh Rumors

A recent video from Guwahati, where CSK faced Rajasthan Royals, added fuel to the retirement speculations. However, there is no concrete evidence to confirm that any farewell ceremony was planned for Dhoni. For now, fans and cricket experts remain divided on whether IPL 2025 will mark the end of Dhoni’s illustrious career.

ALSO READ: Rs 30 To IPL Glory: Ashwani Kumar’s Epic Debut In MI After Being Rejected By KKR, CSK, RR