MS Dhoni Best IPL Innings: MS Dhoni’s 19-season journey in the Indian Premier League has reached its conclusion after Chennai Super Kings left the legendary wicketkeeper-batter out of their retention list ahead of the 2027 auction and named him as a team mentor. From breathtaking counterattacks to extraordinary last-over finishes, Dhoni has delivered some of the most memorable batting performances in the tournament’s history.

Having represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni built a reputation as one of the greatest finishers the game has ever witnessed. His ability to remain calm under pressure, take matches deep and deliver when his team needed him most made him a special figure in the IPL.

As the legendary former India captain’s playing career in the tournament comes to an end, here is a look at five of his most memorable IPL innings.

1. 84* vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2019)

Dhoni’s highest individual score in the IPL came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 21, 2019, when he produced a breathtaking unbeaten 84 off just 48 deliveries.

Chasing a target of 162, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 runs from the final over. Dhoni launched a spectacular assault, smashing 24 runs off the first five deliveries bowled by Umesh Yadav. However, CSK suffered heartbreak on the final ball when Shardul Thakur was run out, handing RCB a thrilling one-run victory.

Although Chennai failed to cross the finish line, Dhoni’s extraordinary effort remains one of the most memorable individual performances in IPL history.

2. 70* vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2018)

CSK’s return to the IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension produced several memorable moments, and Dhoni’s explosive innings against RCB was among the finest.

Chasing a challenging target of 206, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 34 deliveries, including seven sixes. He once again showcased his finishing abilities by sealing the five-wicket victory with a six when Chennai needed just two runs.

The innings perfectly captured Dhoni’s ability to take control of difficult run chases.

3. 64 vs Kings XI Punjab (2016)

While representing Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK’s two-year suspension, Dhoni produced one of the most remarkable last-over finishes in IPL history against Kings XI Punjab.

With 23 runs required from the final over, Dhoni launched an extraordinary assault against Axar Patel. He smashed two sixes and a boundary before sealing a thrilling four-wicket victory with another six off the final delivery.

The stunning finish was a reminder of Dhoni’s composure and extraordinary ability to deliver under pressure.

4. 79* vs Kings XI Punjab (2018)

Just a day after his explosive 70-run knock against RCB, Dhoni produced another sensational performance, this time in a losing cause.

Chasing 198, Chennai found themselves in trouble after losing early wickets. However, Dhoni launched a spirited counterattack, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 44 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes.

Despite bringing CSK agonisingly close to victory, his efforts fell short as Punjab managed to defend their total by four runs.

5. 54* vs Kings XI Punjab (2010)

Dhoni’s match-winning unbeaten 54 off just 29 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010 remains one of his most iconic finishes.

Chasing a challenging target of 193, Chennai needed a composed yet aggressive performance to secure victory. Dhoni took responsibility during the chase and guided his team to a thrilling six-wicket win.

He fittingly finished the contest by smashing a six off Irfan Pathan, delivering a crucial victory that helped CSK’s campaign towards their maiden IPL title.

Honourable Mention: 75* vs Rajasthan Royals

Another memorable Dhoni performance came against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk. With Chennai struggling at 88/4 after being put in to bat, the CSK captain took responsibility for rebuilding the innings before accelerating towards the end.

He remained unbeaten on 75 off 46 deliveries, smashing four fours and four sixes to take Chennai to 175/5. Rajasthan came close during the chase but eventually fell eight runs short, with Dhoni’s innings proving decisive.

MS Dhoni’s Extraordinary IPL Legacy

Dhoni leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in the IPL, having captained Chennai Super Kings to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

Under his leadership, CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also the first franchise to claim both the IPL and Champions League titles in the same year.

Having last featured in IPL 2025 before missing the 2026 season due to a knee injury, Dhoni finishes his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.

While his playing days in the tournament have come to an end, his association with Chennai Super Kings will continue in a mentoring capacity. His remarkable finishes, five IPL titles and unforgettable performances have ensured that his legacy will remain an integral part of the tournament’s history. (With ANI Inputs)