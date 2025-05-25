Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  MS Dhoni's Witty Remark On Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touching His Feet Goes Viral: 'You Feel Old'

MS Dhoni’s Witty Remark On Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touching His Feet Goes Viral: ‘You Feel Old’

With CSK’s season done, speculation about Dhoni’s future continues to build. However, the 43-year-old kept fans guessing, saying he’ll take his time before making a decision.

MS Dhoni's Witty Remark On Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touching His Feet Goes Viral: 'You Feel Old'

MS Dhoni's Witty Remark on Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touching His Feet Goes Viral: 'You Feel Old'


As the Chennai Super Kings wrapped up their IPL 2025 campaign with a resounding 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans, Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again found himself in the spotlight—not just for his team’s performance, but for a lighthearted remark that captured fans’ attention.

Following the match, Dhoni was quizzed about a heartwarming moment involving Rajasthan Royals’ young opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had touched the veteran’s feet in a gesture of deep respect after their previous face-off.

“Definitely You Feel Old”: Dhoni on Respect from the Next Generation

Suryavanshi surprised everyone by skipping the usual post-match handshake and instead, bowed down to touch Dhoni’s feet. The CSK legend, caught off guard, smiled and responded by warmly grabbing the young batter’s hand and giving him a gentle pat.

But that wasn’t the end of their interaction.

The youngster later visited the CSK dressing room, where he met Dhoni again. After a short conversation, Suryavanshi once more bowed and touched his idol’s feet before leaving.

When asked about the moment, Dhoni chuckled and replied, “Definitely you feel old.”

He acknowledged that such gestures of admiration make him feel his age, but he’s also grateful for the love that continues to pour in.

Adding to the humor, Dhoni shared a light-hearted exchange with another teammate: “I asked Andre (Siddarth), ‘How old are you?’ And he’s exactly 25 years younger than me!”

Retirement Talk: Still No Clear Answer from MSD

With CSK’s season done, speculation about Dhoni’s future continues to build. However, the 43-year-old kept fans guessing, saying he’ll take his time before making a decision.

“It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides,” he said.

For now, it seems the former India skipper is in no rush to announce his next move.

“Not Saying I’m Done, Not Saying I’m Coming Back”

When directly asked if he would return for another IPL season, Dhoni kept things vague.

“I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.”

With his trademark calm and wit, Dhoni has once again left fans both nostalgic and hopeful—as they await one more season with the legend.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Cryptic Message To Critics: ‘I Am Not Saying I Am Done’ Amid IPL Retirement Rumors

 

