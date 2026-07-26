MSG vs BRM, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2026: Manchester Super Giants will host Birmingham Phoenix in Match 7 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, July 26. Both teams began their campaigns with impressive victories and will look to continue their winning momentum. Manchester Super Giants edged London Spirit by seven runs in their opener thanks to Tim Seifert’s half-century and a disciplined bowling effort led by Gus Atkinson, while Birmingham Phoenix also started the tournament on a winning note to set up an exciting contest between two in-form sides.

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details

Match: Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 7

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 7 Tournament: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Match Time: 2:30 PM BST

2:30 PM BST Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Where To Watch Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Live On TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix clash live on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming?

The live streaming of Match 7 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads

Manchester Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Tim Seifert, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Moores, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Max Holden, Paul Walter, George Scrimshaw, Adam Finch, Tom Hartley, Tawanda Muyeye, James Sales.

Birmingham Phoenix Squad: Joe Clarke(w), Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira(c), Mitchell Owen, Sean Dickson, Laurie Evans, Ben Dwarshuis, Scott Currie, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Joe Weatherley, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Montgomery, Ethan Brookes.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: Birmingham Phoenix

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: Emirates Old Trafford generally offers good assistance to seam bowlers under lights, while chasing has often proved advantageous in white-ball matches at the venue. Birmingham Phoenix may prefer to exploit the early movement with their pace attack before chasing a target.

Winner Prediction

Manchester Super Giants appear to hold a slight edge heading into this contest. Their batting unit featuring Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen and Tim Seifert is packed with explosive firepower, while Aiden Markram provides stability in the middle order. The bowling attack, led by Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Noor Ahmad, also looks more balanced. Birmingham Phoenix have enough match-winners in Mitchell Owen, Donovan Ferreira and Rehan Ahmed to make it competitive, but Manchester Super Giants’ stronger all-round depth gives them the advantage.

Prediction: Manchester Super Giants to defeat Birmingham Phoenix.