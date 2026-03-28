Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League is underway. Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are the only two teams remaining in the PSL 2026 yet to have played a single game. They will be kicking off their season in the evening game on 28th March.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will serve as a neutral venue for the match. There is a global fuel and natural gas crisis as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel, Iran, and the United States in West Asia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared that the PSL 2026 will only take place in two locations: Lahore and Karachi, due to the situation. The two stadiums will be without any spectators when the games take place.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, it is neck-to-neck. In 16 games between the two teams, both have come out on the winning side eight times. As they clash again in this crucial match in the PSL, the aim will be to take a lead over their opponent.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 28th of March, Saturday.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube Channel in India.

MS vs ISU PSL 2026 Squads

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Shan Masood, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Peter Siddle, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Momin Qamar, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ismail, Atizaz Habib Khan

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway(w), Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Sameer Minhas, Dipendra Singh Airee, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Shamar Joseph, Chris Green, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad

Also Read: PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts