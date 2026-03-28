LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League match in India. Where to watch the showdown at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2026 Live Streaming. Image Sourced From AI
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2026 Live Streaming. Image Sourced From AI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 28, 2026 14:59:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League is underway. Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are the only two teams remaining in the PSL 2026 yet to have played a single game. They will be kicking off their season in the evening game on 28th March. 

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will serve as a neutral venue for the match. There is a global fuel and natural gas crisis as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel, Iran, and the United States in West Asia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared that the PSL 2026 will only take place in two locations: Lahore and Karachi, due to the situation. The two stadiums will be without any spectators when the games take place. 

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, it is neck-to-neck. In 16 games between the two teams, both have come out on the winning side eight times. As they clash again in this crucial match in the PSL, the aim will be to take a lead over their opponent. 

You Might Be Interested In

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 28th of March, Saturday.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube Channel in India.

MS vs ISU PSL 2026 Squads

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Shan Masood, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Peter Siddle, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Momin Qamar, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ismail, Atizaz Habib Khan

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway(w), Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Sameer Minhas, Dipendra Singh Airee, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Shamar Joseph, Chris Green, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad

Also Read: PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Islamabad UnitedMultan SultansMultan Sultans vs Islamabad UnitedMultan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live StreamingPakistan Super LeaguePakistan Super League 2026PSLPSL 2026Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

RELATED News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Fact Check: Jasprit Bumrah to Miss MI vs KKR at Wankhede? Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Legend in Playing XI — Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

‘He Didn’t Think He Would Be Kissing My Ass…’ Trump Takes A Subtle Dig At Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Raises Questions Over US–Saudi Relations

IIM Visakhapatnam invites applications for 4th batch of Executive MBA Programme

Watch: Woman Kisses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Frenzied Election Campaign Crowd; Video Sparks Debate As Opposition Calls It ‘Inappropriate Act’

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 28, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

Hatia UNO Viral MMS Part 1, 2, 3 Coming? Think Twice Before Clicking And Downloading Links, As You Could Be A Cyber Fraud Victim

Jewar’s Noida International Airport to Boost NCR Real Estate, Infrastructure, Logistics, Hospitality and Investment Growth in NCR—Here’s How

Who Is KP Sharma Oli, And How He Is Linked to 2025 Gen Z Protest Crackdown? Everything Explained As Nepal’s Former PM Gets Arrested

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

QUICK LINKS