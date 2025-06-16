Mumbai City FC Signs Zothanpuia In Latest Transfer Move

Mumbai City FC has completed the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Zothanpuia from Aizawl FC, adding fresh energy to their squad. The youngster joins the Islanders on a three-year contract, marking another significant move as the club gears up for the 2025–26 season.

Zothanpuia’s Rising Career from Mizoram to ISL

Zothanpuia began his professional football journey with Electric Veng FC in Mizoram in 2022. After gaining initial experience there, he moved to Oranje FC and featured in the I-League 2 during the 2023–24 season.

His development continued as he played for Southern Samity in the 2024 Calcutta League. Known by the nickname ‘Puipuia’, he then joined Aizawl FC for the 2024–25 I-League campaign.

At Aizawl, he made 20 appearances and registered three goals along with two assists. His consistent performances at the club level have helped him earn a move to the Indian Super League.

Mumbai City FC Eyes Young Talent for Midfield Role

Mumbai City FC is focused on strengthening its midfield by investing in emerging players. The arrival of Zothanpuia adds more options in the center of the pitch and aligns with the club’s strategy of building a balanced team.

The team has a track record of mixing experience with young talent. Zothanpuia fits into that approach as the club continues to build its core group for the future.

“I am thrilled to join Mumbai City. It is a club with a rich history and a record of winning trophies and titles. I am looking forward to contributing to that effort and hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad. Playing in the ISL has been a dream of mine, and I am excited to live that dream with Mumbai City,” Zothanpuia said, as per the MCFC release.

The Indian Super League offers a big stage for promising players like Zothanpuia. This move represents a personal milestone as he steps into the top tier of Indian football.

From his early days in Mizoram to national recognition, his career path reflects steady progress. Playing for Mumbai City will give him the exposure and competition needed to elevate his game.

His abilities across different midfield roles make him a valuable addition. The coaching staff will likely explore how best to use his talents in various tactical setups during the upcoming season.

Mumbai City FC Targets Growth and Depth with Zothanpuia

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football at Mumbai City, expressed his excitement about the new addition. He highlighted the midfielder’s potential and how his presence would enhance the team’s options.

“Zothanpuia is a young and promising talent who has shown potential in his early years. His football attributes and ability to contribute across midfield will add depth to our squad. We are building a competitive and talented group for the new season and the future. We are looking forward to seeing him develop and grow with the group,” said Sharma in the official club release.

Mumbai City FC continues to build with a forward-looking mindset. Signing Zothanpuia reflects the club’s long-term goal of assembling a squad that can compete at the highest level while also nurturing young talent.

As preparations for the new season continue, Zothanpuia’s integration into the squad will be closely watched. Fans will be eager to see how he adapts to life at Mumbai City and how he contributes in the months ahead.

