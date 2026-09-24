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Home > Sports News > Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

Mumbai Indians have appointed Luke Williams as head coach ahead of WPL 2027, replacing Lisa Keightley. The experienced coach joins after working with England Women and will partner Harmanpreet Kaur as MI aim to reclaim the Women’s Premier League title.

Luke Williams has been appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the WPL. Image Credit: Instagram/RCB
Luke Williams has been appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the WPL. Image Credit: Instagram/RCB

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 13:48 IST

Mumbai Indians Head Coach WPL: Luke Williams was named head coach of the Mumbai Indians on Thursday in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), replacing former Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley.

A statement from MI said, “Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as Head Coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season.”

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Mumbai Indians Owner Welcomes Luke Williams

Nita M Ambani, the team co-owner, said, “We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family. Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players. Our girls have created a proud legacy in the WPL, and I am confident that, with Luke’s guidance and Harman’s leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big. I wish Luke and the entire team the very best as we begin this exciting new chapter together.

I would also like to thank Lisa Keightley for her contribution to Mumbai Indians and wish her the very best for the future.”

Who is Luke Williams?

Luke Williams, Head Coach, said, “I am really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of.”

A three-time recipient of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket (Seasons 2005/2006, 2007/2008, 2009/2010), Williams has spent two decades coaching in Australia, England, and India, including his role as Assistant Coach with England’s Women’s Team since 2025.

Mumbai Indians WPL Titles

Mumbai Indians have won two of the WPL’s four editions, in 2023 and 2025, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Last season, they finished fourth and failed to move to the playoffs, with three wins and five losses. The tournament was eventually won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second time.

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Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season
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Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

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Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season
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Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season
Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season
Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

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